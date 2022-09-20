Higher materials and labor costs are continuing to contribute to higher construction costs and project delays, with building permits for single-family homes declining more than 20% in the Dallas area in July, with all building permits down 23% in Denton from July to August.
As the cost of housing continues to rise, some North Texans could be looking to new developments to ease some of the market pressure and contribute to lower prices as inventory increases. But data from construction industry leaders suggests prices for new builds likely will remain elevated as the industry grapples with high material and labor costs, which ultimately will get passed down to consumers.
Contractor labor shortages have hit new highs, with 93% of firms reporting they have open positions to fill and 91% having trouble filling them, according to a new report from Autodesk and Associated General Contractors of America. Construction companies are paying as much as 45% more for labor and increasing benefits to attract talent, compounding already-high construction prices, which hit record levels in February. In most cases, those excess costs are being passed down to developers, who in turn pass them off to buyers and renters.
The employee deficit has contributed to project delays, increasing already long project lead times caused by material shortages and project owner hesitancy. Building permits for single-family homes declined more than 20% in the Dallas area in July, with all building permits down 23% in Denton from July to August. Meanwhile, the home price index is up nearly 25% year over year for Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, reflecting a longtime association between construction and home prices.
“Labor shortages and supply chain problems are making it more expensive and more time-consuming to build projects, undermining demand for construction,” Ken Simonson, chief economist at AGC, said during a webcast about the report last month.
Shortages are impacting companies of all sizes across the U.S. and are affecting both union and non-union worksites at similar rates. The cause, industry experts say, is a lack of skilled applicants. National construction unemployment numbers are lower than in other industries — though they rose last month to 3.9% from a near-record low of 3.5% in July — meaning few job seekers are on the market.
“At 3.5%, that essentially means there’s almost nobody out there with construction experience looking for a new job in construction,” Simonson said. “Most job candidates simply are not qualified to… work in the industry.”
At Lithko Contracting, which has 21 offices, including in Flower Mound, company leadership has seen competition for qualified craftsmen increase dramatically among subsets of the construction industry.
“In order to fulfill that talent, we’re grabbing people from out of state,” said Brandon Bull, area lead for Lithko. “That cost is coming out of our fee on jobs that we priced the wrong way and on future jobs; that cost is coming out of the customers’ pocket to bring that craft in, in order to execute the work that we have here.”
Major construction firms are investing in workforce training as they hope to recruit more candidates to the industry in the future, but for now, the inflated costs of building are likely to persist.
“We’re focused on a lot of internal training and talent development, a lot of experience our recruiting folks are bringing on board, and then just super competitive on retaining the best talent and paying for it,” Bull said.
