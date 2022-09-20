constuction2

Higher materials and labor costs are continuing to contribute to higher construction costs and project delays, with building permits for single-family homes declining more than 20% in the Dallas area in July, with all building permits down 23% in Denton from July to August.

 Juan Figueroa/Dallas Morning News

As the cost of housing continues to rise, some North Texans could be looking to new developments to ease some of the market pressure and contribute to lower prices as inventory increases. But data from construction industry leaders suggests prices for new builds likely will remain elevated as the industry grapples with high material and labor costs, which ultimately will get passed down to consumers.

