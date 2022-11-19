Dallas Police Chief Eddie García on Saturday fired an officer who is accused of shooting at a fellow officer while they were off-duty and in an Uber.
Sr. Cpl. Anthony Heims, 39, was booked Friday into the Dallas County jail on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge. His bail was set at $25,000, and he no longer appeared in jail records Saturday. It was unclear whether he had an attorney.
García decided on the discipline during a hearing Saturday after he ordered that police expedite the internal investigation into Heims, who had been placed on administrative leave. The chief declined to comment on his decision.
Heims can appeal the discipline under Dallas civil-service rules.
The charge stemmed from an incident Friday, when an Uber driver called police and said he was driving Heims and a second person in the 4700 block of Red Bud Drive, near North John Miller Road and Military Parkway, in the Buckner Terrace area. The second person also is a Dallas police officer.
Heims, who was in the back seat, pointed a pistol at the head of the other officer, who was in the front passenger seat, according to the affidavit. The Uber driver told police the officers began to struggle over the pistol, which “discharged into the roof of the vehicle, damaging the sunroof,” the affidavit says.
Police found Heims, the second officer and the driver all still at the site, the affidavit says. Heims’ pistol was in the front passenger seat; police said it had 12 live cartridges, and a fired cartridge casing was “lodged in the chamber.”
The other officer was intoxicated and told police he heard a gunshot and his ears were ringing, the affidavit says. He said he didn’t remember how he got the pistol, but he put it on the front passenger side after it was fired, according to the affidavit.
Heims had been with the department since September 2013 and was assigned to the Southeast Patrol Division.
Heims was the second Dallas police officer arrested this week. Officer Javier Granados was arrested Thursday on a misdemeanor charge of family-violence assault, which stemmed from an off-duty incident, police said without elaborating.