Dallas police Chief Eddie García
Buy Now

Dallas police Chief Eddie García holds a press conference at the Dallas Police Department headquarters on Nov. 2.

 Lola Gomez/The Dallas Morning News

Dallas Police Chief Eddie García on Saturday fired an officer who is accused of shooting at a fellow officer while they were off-duty and in an Uber.

Sr. Cpl. Anthony Heims, 39, was booked Friday into the Dallas County jail on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge. His bail was set at $25,000, and he no longer appeared in jail records Saturday. It was unclear whether he had an attorney.

Tags

Recommended for you