A Dallas ISD student was shot Tuesday afternoon outside Thomas Jefferson High School.
The student was shot in the arm at a school parking lot, according to Dallas ISD spokesperson Robyn Harris. She said the shooting took place after students had been dismissed for the day.
A Dallas police call log shows officers responded to a shooting in the 4000 block of Walnut Hill Lane, the location of the school, about 4:45 p.m. Dallas police referred questions to the school district.
The wounded student, whose identity was not released, was taken to a hospital with an injury that wasn’t believed to be life-threatening, Harris said.
It was not clear what led up to the shooting or whether a suspect has been identified. Harris was unable to confirm whether officials believe the shooter is a student.
In a statement posted on Twitter, the district reported Tuesday night the student who was shot is “expected to make a full recovery.”
Thomas Jefferson High School and Walnut Hill International Leadership Academy will not have classes Wednesday, according to the district. Officials expect to resume classes Thursday, and the district will have added police presence on both campuses this week.
Both campuses will provide students meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, and counseling services will be available starting at 10 a.m., the district said.
The gunfire comes a day after two students were shot at Lamar High School in Arlington.
A boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died. The Tarrant County medical examiner’s office identified him as 16-year-old Ja’Shawn Poirier.
A GoFundMe page said Poirier “enjoyed video games, football, sport outings and just hanging out with friends and family.”
Another student, a girl, was grazed by a bullet, Arlington police Chief Al Jones said. She was taken to a hospital with an injury that wasn’t life-threatening. Her name has not been released.
The identity of the alleged shooter was also not released because he is a juvenile, but he is being held at the Tarrant County Juvenile Detention Center on a capital murder charge.
Authorities have not released a motive for the shooting.