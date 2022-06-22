Dallas-Fort Worth hit triple-digit heat for the first time this year on June 11, weeks ahead of the annual average, and weather experts say the 100-degree temperatures will linger throughout the summer.
On Tuesday, the first day of summer, temperatures reached about 100 degrees and will climb up to 103 or 104 over the weekend.
It leaves North Texans wondering what lies ahead and if the blistering heat will be even worse than usual.
The hot temperatures came earlier than usual
The average first 100-degree day is July 1, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth. While this year’s first triple-digit day was a few weeks ahead of normal, the earliest recorded 100-degree day was March 9 in 1911, according to the weather service’s records.
June typically sees two 100-degree days, and 2022 has already surpassed the average with six such days so far, according to the weather service’s records.
Historically, June 1911 and June 1980 are tied for the most 100-degree days in D-FW with a total of 13.
According to WFAA-TV (Channel 8), this June is well ahead of normal temperatures.
Experts say this summer will be sweltering
WFAA-TV reported that this summer will likely be hotter than normal, which means North Texas will experience more triple-digit temperature days than usual. D-FW on average experiences 20 such days every year, according to the weather service.
An indicator of a hot summer ahead was this past May, the TV station reported, which experienced 20 days of 90 degrees and above. The highest temperature recorded was 97 degrees on May 15, according to the weather service.
KXAS-TV (Channel 5) also reported that well-above-normal temperatures are forecast through the Fourth of July.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced that it expects to hit a record peak demand of 77,317 megawatts this summer. Last week, the state set a record for electricity demand at 74,917 megawatts.
However, the heat is unlikely to surpass the blistering summers of 1980 or 2011, which are considered anomalies, WFAA-TV reported. In 1980, there was a total of 42 consecutive 100-plus-degree days, with the highest temperature recorded at 113 degrees. In the summer of 2011, there were 40 consecutive 100-degree days and the highest recorded temperature was 110.
La Niña is bringing the heat
The Climate Prediction Center, which operates under the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, has issued a La Niña advisory, which is when La Niña conditions are being observed and are expected to continue.
A La Niña is a “naturally occurring climate pattern” that appears every two to seven years on average and can affect weather patterns, according to NOAA.
La Niña weather patterns are characterized by below-normal sea surface temperatures in the Pacific Ocean. In Texas, that means drier and warmer summers. This year La Niña conditions are expected throughout the rest of the season, according to the weather service.
Heat advisory tips
To avoid heat-related illness, the weather service said people should stay hydrated and remain in air-conditioned rooms as much as possible. Strenuous activities should be limited to the morning or evening. Wearing light and loose-fitting clothing is recommended.
People also should check on relatives and neighbors and should never leave children or pets unattended in cars.