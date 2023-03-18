A Dallas firm that specializes in products that support infrastructure said it has $750 million in orders for wind towers thanks to the tax law changes for manufacturing in the Inflation Reduction Act. That’s enough business to open a new factory in New Mexico and hire as many as 250 new workers.

Arcosa, a provider of infrastructure-related products and solutions with leading brands serving construction, engineered structures and transportation markets, said wind tower order deliveries will begin in 2024 and continue through 2028.

