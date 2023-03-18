A Dallas firm that specializes in products that support infrastructure said it has $750 million in orders for wind towers thanks to the tax law changes for manufacturing in the Inflation Reduction Act. That’s enough business to open a new factory in New Mexico and hire as many as 250 new workers.
Arcosa, a provider of infrastructure-related products and solutions with leading brands serving construction, engineered structures and transportation markets, said wind tower order deliveries will begin in 2024 and continue through 2028.
The company wouldn’t comment on who ordered the wind towers, but said the orders will support its wind energy expansion project in the Southwest. Production is expected to begin in mid-2024.
Arcosa also plans to open a manufacturing facility in Belen, N.M., and bring new jobs to the state. The company plans to spend $55 million to $60 million to buy property, modify its existing plant and buy equipment for the facility. It is seeking financial incentives from New Mexico and the city of Belen.
An Arcosa employee welding a wind tower door.(Tadd Myers)
“We look forward to expanding our manufacturing capacity to New Mexico, where market demand for new wind projects is robust,” Antonio Carrillo, president and CEO, said in a release. “Our new facility will strengthen our position in the wind tower market and enable Arcosa to benefit from growing wind investment in the Southwest.”
The new orders are expected to be eligible for the Advanced Manufacturing Production tax credit, a part of the Inflation Reduction Act. Arcosa has received over $1.1 billion in wind tower orders since the law’s passage in 2022, Carrillo said.
“The outlook for our wind business remains favorable, reflecting rising demand for access to clean energy,” Carrillo said.
Arcosa has 5,230 total employees, including 125 based at its Dallas headquarters.
Texas is the nation’s largest wind power producer with over 37,000 megawatts of capacity, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.