Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott leaps over Chicago Bears strong safety Chris Prosinski during a game at AT&T Stadium in 2016. The Cowboys have decided to part ways with their former star running back.
The Dallas Cowboys have moved on from Ezekiel Elliott.
The Cowboys announced the release of their former starting running back Wednesday, as he is not in Dallas’ plans for the 2023 season. He will be designated as a post-June 1 cut, two people familiar with the situation told The Dallas Morning News.
“Zeke’s impact and influence is seared into the Cowboys franchise in a very special and indelible way. He has been a consummate professional and leader that set a tone in our locker room, on the practice field and in the huddle. Zeke defined what a great teammate should be, and anyone that has ever played a team sport would be lucky to have a teammate like Zeke and be much better for it,” Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said in a statement. “His commitment and passion for winning is selfless, and the accountability he brings everyday earned the respect of our coaches, his teammates and our entire organization. He wore the Cowboys Star with pride and purpose every single time he put it on, and we’re a better franchise because of the example he set for veterans and rookies alike. That carried over into our community as well, with Zeke’s generosity and spirit about giving and caring for others.
“We have mutually agreed with Zeke that the best decision for everyone is that he will be able to experience free agency, and we can increase our flexibility and options as well. This is one of the toughest parts of operating a team. Moments like this come, and extremely difficult decisions and choices are made. For the franchise. For me personally. For players too. We will always have a special place and love for Zeke and what he means to our Cowboys family, both as a person and a player. That will never change.”
Elliott, a three-time Pro Bowler, finished the 2022 season with 876 rushing yards and no 100-yard rushing games. Elliott struggled down the stretch with just 63 yards total in the last three regular-season games.
Elliott was signed through the 2026 season and scheduled to make $10.9 million in base salary next season.
The Cowboys will avoid paying Elliott his $10.9 million salary for 2023 by designating him as a post-June 1 cut. Elliott will count $5.82 million against the 2023 salary cap and $6.04 million in 2024. If the Cowboys didn’t designate Elliott as a post-June 1 release, they would have absorbed $11.9 million in dead cap money in 2023.
Just before the end of the season, Elliott said he would take a pay cut to remain in Dallas, and people close to Elliott believed that if he were released there would be a market for him.
Now, we’ll see if that happens.
Cowboys officials entered the off-season praising Elliott for his leadership and durability.
“Zeke’s a tremendous competitor, a guy, just a great teammate, a great competitor and a guy that, obviously, he’s making a lot of money,” Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said during the NFL scouting combine.
“He knows that.”
But ultimately the financial cost and a decline of play led to his departure.
It now means Tony Pollard is the No. 1 running back after receiving the franchise tag earlier this month.