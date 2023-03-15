NS_25cowboys30AJ.jpg
Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott leaps over Chicago Bears strong safety Chris Prosinski during a game at AT&T Stadium in 2016. The Cowboys have decided to part ways with their former star running back.

 Andy Jacobsohn/The Dallas Morning News

The Dallas Cowboys have moved on from Ezekiel Elliott.

The Cowboys announced the release of their former starting running back Wednesday, as he is not in Dallas’ plans for the 2023 season. He will be designated as a post-June 1 cut, two people familiar with the situation told The Dallas Morning News.

