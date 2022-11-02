Metro_NMC_14pastorcancer_01
Buy Now

Matthew Chandler, pastor of The Village Church in Flower Mound, gives a sermon in 2010. On Thanksgiving 2009, Matt Chandler had a seizure and collapsed in his home. Soon thereafter Chandler the lead pastor of The Village Church, based in Flower Mound was informed he had a malignant brain tumor. Chandler, now 36-years-old preaches a sermon at The Village Church, Flower Mound campus Nov. 14, 2010.

 Brendan Sullivan/DMN

The pastor of a prominent North Texas megachurch plans to soon return to the pulpit, more than two months after he stepped aside citing an online relationship with a woman who is not his wife.

Matt Chandler, pastor of the Village Church in Flower Mound, hinted on Instagram last month that he plans to soon resume preaching and teaching.

Tags

Recommended for you