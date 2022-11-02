Matthew Chandler, pastor of The Village Church in Flower Mound, gives a sermon in 2010. On Thanksgiving 2009, Matt Chandler had a seizure and collapsed in his home. Soon thereafter Chandler the lead pastor of The Village Church, based in Flower Mound was informed he had a malignant brain tumor. Chandler, now 36-years-old preaches a sermon at The Village Church, Flower Mound campus Nov. 14, 2010.
The pastor of a prominent North Texas megachurch plans to soon return to the pulpit, more than two months after he stepped aside citing an online relationship with a woman who is not his wife.
Matt Chandler, pastor of the Village Church in Flower Mound, hinted on Instagram last month that he plans to soon resume preaching and teaching.
“Jesus,” the post began, “I don’t want to do this without you.”
Chandler went on to say he is eager to return soon and is grateful for a “family of faith” and his wife. Replying to a commenter who asked when he will return, Chandler replied, “Should be soon.”
Chandler did not immediately respond Wednesday to a request for comment.
A spokesperson for the Village Church, Lindsey Eenigenburg, said church elders are pleased with Chandler’s progress during the leave of absence and are discussing his return date.
“From my vantage point, the church has remained behind Matt and his family and supportive of the elders’ decision,” she said. “We are not anticipating anything but joy when he returns.”
Chandler told his congregation in a tearful speech in August that he had an “unwise” online relationship with a woman who was not his wife.
And while the relationship was never sexual or romantic, elders at the Southern Baptist church believed the messages exchanged over Instagram were “unguarded” and “revealed something unhealthy in me,” Chandler said.
“We cannot be a church where anyone is above the Scriptures and above the high heavenly call into Christ Jesus,” Chandler said at the time. “The Word of God holds me to a certain standard. And I fell short.”
How it began?
Chandler said a woman approached him at the church several months ago and told him she was concerned with his communications with her friend. He said he initially did not think he had done anything wrong, as both his wife and the woman’s husband knew about the messages.
But Chandler said he found the confrontation “disorienting” and informed another senior pastor and an elder, who reviewed the messages and found the frequency and familiarity concerning.
In a written statement, the church said it hired an independent law firm to review Chandler’s messages across social media platforms, cellphone and email. The report found that Chandler had violated the church’s social media use policies.
The announcement came as some entities with the Southern Baptist Convention face a federal investigation of sexual abuse, and the denomination recently published an internal report on mishandling of abuse.
Who is Matt Chandler?
Chandler has led the Village Church for 19 years, but his reach extends far beyond the 8,000-member evangelical church. He has some 137,000 followers on Instagram, where his sermons circulate widely.
He is also president and chairman of Acts 29, an organization dedicated to starting new churches, and he has written multiple books about Christianity, including The Explicit Gospel, Family Discipleship and The Mingling of Souls: God’s Design for Love, Marriage, Sex, and Redemption.