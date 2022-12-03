WASHINGTON — Sen. Ted Cruz has enthusiastically stumped for fellow Republican and former Dallas Cowboys running back Herschel Walker in his bid to unseat Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga.
In his role as a Walker surrogate, the Texas Republican sharply criticizes Warnock as too far left for the voters of that state.
But the Georgia senator has repeatedly cited teaming up with Cruz on an infrastructure project as evidence of his willingness to work across the aisle with even the most hard-core of Republicans.
Cruz isn’t happy about it.
“It says something that a guy who votes consistently on the extreme left of the Senate, he’s not bragging about that, he’s bragging about ‘I worked with Cruz,’’” he said.
One of Warnock’s TV ads features examples of things that “work surprisingly well together” such as pizza with pineapple and french fries with a frosty.
“Raphael Warnock and Ted Cruz?” one person asks while holding up photos of the two men.
“That’s right,” says the narrator. “Raphael Warnock partnered with Republican Ted Cruz to extend I-14, connecting military communities in Texas and Georgia, which will help create jobs from Columbus to Macon to Augusta.”
Warnock himself appears on screen to assure Peach State voters:
“I’ll work with anyone if it means helping Georgia.”
The choice to talk up a partnership with Cruz left some observers scratching their heads given the deep antipathy many Democrats feel toward the outspoken Cruz.
But with Biden’s popularity having sagged in Georgia, Warnock has framed himself as a bipartisan dealmaker in Washington.
In campaign speeches he mentions Cruz and Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida and various measures he has co-sponsored with those Republicans more than he mentions Biden or Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.
And when he does mention Biden, it’s to tell voters how much he pressured the president to follow through on his promise to ease student loan burdens.
Warnock’s talk about I-14 is particularly useful in parts of the state most affected by the project.
Cruz has taken notice of his guest-starring role in the Warnock campaign.
“This was one of his closing ads that ‘I teamed up with Ted Cruz to pass legislation to create a new highway that runs from Texas all the way through the southeast of the United States, all the way to Georgia,’” Cruz said. “And it’s true. That bill was the Cruz-Warnock bill. I wrote it. I sought out him to join me, to have it as a bipartisan bill, and we passed it through the Senate and passed it into law.”
The I-14 provision was included in the bipartisan infrastructure bill signed into law last year by Biden.
Warnock said at the time that designating I-14 as a high priority corridor was a step toward connecting key military communities, reducing congestion and boosting the economy.
“When you think of the areas that I-14 will connect, these are all areas that have been forgotten or neglected by some for far too long, and I’m committed to do everything I can to spur economic growth in every corner of our state,” Warnock said in a press release.
Cruz voted against the overall infrastructure legislation and warned that it was a misguided exercise in massive government spending.
But he also underscored the importance of the I-14 project to West Texas, in particular to those seeking to move oil, gas and agricultural products across the state.
Even now he continues to tout the project’s benefits, implicitly agreeing with Warnock that it’s a big win for communities along its route.
“It’s a big deal for jobs in Texas,” Cruz said. “It’s a big deal for jobs in Georgia.”
But he said Warnock is a “radical” and that his support of the Democratic Party’s agenda means backing lax border security, soft-on-crime policies and government spending that’s fueling inflation. He cast Warnock’s I-14 talk as deflecting attention from those issues.
The Walker campaign has had a bumpy road at times, including recent revelations that he has continued to claim his Tarrant County home as his primary residence.
Warnock finished ahead of Walker in the Nov. 8 election but did not cross the required 50% threshold to avoid a runoff. Voters go back to the polls Tuesday to determine which one will serve in the Senate next year.
Democrats currently have the edge in a 50-50 Senate thanks to Vice President Kamala Harris’ ability to break tie votes.
They picked up one seat in Pennsylvania in the midterm elections. That means the Georgia race will determine whether the split remains 50-50 or if Democrats will have some breathing room in a 51-49 majority.