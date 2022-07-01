Patricia Salguero wasn’t counting on a six-hour delay when she booked her return flight to Honduras.
Salguero arrived at DFW International Airport at 8 p.m. Thursday from Los Angeles, with a connecting flight planned for 6 a.m. Friday to Miami. She found out Friday morning that the Miami flight wouldn’t depart until noon.
“I slept on the floor,” the 43-year-old said.
Her travel experience is all too common this year amid a vacation season marred by flight cancellations and delays. She also planned her trip for Friday, the busiest travel day of the summer.
DFW International Airport alone expects more than 1 million travelers from Friday through Tuesday, a 10% hike over pre-pandemic 2019 levels, according to spokeswoman Cynthia Vega. More than 320,000 passengers were to pass through DFW and Dallas Love Field on Friday.
Isaac Shabay was scheduled for the same 6 a.m. flight to Miami as Salguero. The 19-year-old is having a “boys weekend” in the city for the Fourth, he said. He got up at 4 a.m., drove to the airport, found out the flight was delayed and drove 15 minutes back home, he said.
“We heard there’s a lot of stuff with pilots lately and that situation,” Shabay said. One pilot told The Dallas Morning News that his one-hour delay could mean missing his next assigned flight on the East Coast.
By early afternoon, DFW and Dallas Love Field were reporting only a combined 21 cancellations and 206 delays on flights into and out of the key hubs for Fort Worth-based American Airlines and Dallas-based Southwest Airlines, according to Flight Aware’s real-time tracking of the nation’s air travel pinchpoints. Nationwide, airlines called off more than 300 flights and delayed nearly 3,100 others.
Thursday marked the 11th time since the pandemic started that the Transportation Security Administration checked more people than it did on the same day in 2019, and just the second time since February.
Early Friday morning, passengers encountered long but quickly moving lines at the TSA checkpoint at Love Field.
“It’s going well. Security [lines] were not terrible,” said Katrina Carter, 44, who was traveling with her husband, Joe Negroni, and their three children to Tampa. It was her family’s first time flying since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in early 2020.
“We decided to go to the Crystal River area,” she said. “Something calmer than theme parks. We want to see the manatees and have a quiet family time in the middle of nothing and with nice weather.”
Tom and Debbie Cramer were traveling to Los Angeles Friday but found out their Love Field flight was pushed from 7:40 a.m. to 8:27 a.m. The Forney seniors needed to catch a connection to Hawaii later today.
“As long as I can get there, I’m OK,” Debbie Cramer said.
At another Love Field terminal, Lynnae Shubert’s 10-year-old daughter, Brynn, rested her head on Shubert’s shoulder as the family waited for a connecting flight to New York. Shubert, 36, was traveling from Amarillo with her husband, sister-in-law, mother-in-law and Brynn.
“I fly all the time and it’s gotten progressively worse,” Shubert said, adding that Love Field was “way busier” than normal on Friday.
A few months ago, Shubert said she had to sleep on the airport floor with her sister-in-law, Rebecca McCleland, after their flight got delayed for McClelands’ bachelorette party.
But that hasn’t scared them away from trying to spend their Fourth of July in New York, where the family has tickets to see Hamilton.
In the afternoon, a flight to Charleston, S.C. out of Love Field was delayed just under an hour, but the mood at the gate was calm.
“I’m just glad I’m not at DFW,” said 21-year-old Cade Hitt, a Royse City resident who was traveling to see college friends.
At DFW Airport, Katherine Chou was nursing her 4-month-old daughter, Bridgette, while waiting for a flight home to Philadelphia. Her two sons, Everett, 4 and Spencer, 2, sat nearby, munching on English muffins and sporting hats with their initials.
Friday’s flight was the first time Chou and her husband have traveled with all three of their kids, she said. The family flew into Dallas for Chou’s grandmother’s 90th birthday party, as well as a celebration of life for her grandfather, who died in March.
Chou said she was surprised by how upbeat airport staffers were on a busy day.
“Everyone at the airport security was super nice to us and super accommodating,” Chou said.
Kyle Murell was waiting at DFW on a flight to visit his parents in Washington, D.C., with his husband, Tommy McCarver. The 30-year-old Dallasites found out when they got to the airport that their American Airlines flight was delayed about an hour from its original 8:49 a.m departure time.
Parking online was sold out, which was out of the ordinary, but there ended up being plenty of parking available, Murell said.
“I expected it to be busy and crazy,” he said.
This weekend’s on-time performance is being closely monitored by the industry and government regulators as a pivotal test of airlines’ ability to meet soaring consumer demand.
Consistent problems with flight delays and cancellations this summer has led to finger-pointing by both sides and heightened urgency around contract negotiations between airlines and their employee unions. Airlines attribute the problems to a shortage of pilots, weather and air traffic control staffing.
The Allied Pilots Association, which represents nearly 13,000 pilots at American Airlines, has waged a contract campaign focused on how the lives of pilots have suffered from an uptick in operational problems in the last 14 months. Two weeks ago, more than 1,300 Southwest Airlines pilots lined the Love Field entrance in an informational picket.
Allied Pilots Association spokesman Dennis Tajer said American Airlines experienced a high number of “clear sky cancellations” this week, with 90% of its roughly 700 nixed flights resulting from the company being unable to connect pilots with their planes.
“This is a failure of the operation. It’s got to stop. It’s got to be get fixed,” Tajer told CNBC. “It comes from scheduling practices. They’re pushing us right to the edge. Pilots are being pushed out into days off, therefore causing fatigue. The flights get canceled.”
He disputed CEO Robert Isom’s assurances that the airline has sufficient staffing for its summer schedule, saying the airline oversold tickets and can’t deliver those flights. Earlier this week, Delta Air Lines reportedly offered passengers $10,000 to give up their seats on an oversold Michigan to Minnesota flight.
“The problem is they’ve sold tickets they don’t have the ability to fly,” he said about American Airlines. “He was wrong. We’re in the second summer of this. The only way that our company can return to profitability and be reliable is through us, working with us. That is the answer. That’s not happening now.”
He said flights canceled because of pilot fatigue can be avoided.
“When management schedules us to that point, the schedule falls apart,” he said. “They have pressurized the schedule and there are cracks in it. That’s what’s causing the failure.”
On Thursday, the airline offered pilots a 17% pay raise in a new contract proposal that it said also contains “quality of life improvements” sought by the union. American and other airlines are trying to replenish their pandemic-depleted pilot ranks. That shortage of aviators has forced airlines to cut flying to some cities.
American’s contract offer also put extra pressure on pilots to get a deal done sooner than later, promising extra signing bonuses and retroactive pay increases if the contract is ratified by Sept. 30. Union leaders said they are reviewing the offer. Pilots would also have to vote on the plan.
Under the deal American offered, narrowbody captains can make as much as $340,000 a year, $45,000 more than they make now. Pilots on widebody jets, such as the Boeing 787, can make as much as $425,000 a year, a $64,000 improvement.