52569673594_77490cdc97_k.jpg
Residents and Denton city officials gathered at Oakwood Cemetery on Saturday morning to place wreaths on the graves of military servicemembers whose last known status was prisoner of war or missing in action.

The Denton Parks and Recreation hosted the event and supplied the wreaths as part of the annual National Wreaths Across America Day, which is commemorated nationwide at more than 3,400 locations.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

