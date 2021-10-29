FRISCO — Dak Prescott believes this Cowboys season can be special.
He felt that way before training camp. He felt that way immediately after the first six games.
“I feel that way today,” Prescott said Thursday. “You look back at what we did in those six games and knowing the growth that we have, we’re definitely a contender. I think everybody on this team and in this building would be pissed off if anybody thought any differently.”
Should Prescott not play this weekend, expectations as much as injury will be why.
The Cowboys likely will decide before their Saturday flight to Minnesota whether their star quarterback will start Sunday against the Vikings. Prescott expressed confidence he can play despite an Oct. 17 calf strain. If this were a playoff game, he “100% no question” would play, Prescott said.
But it’s not.
There is a bigger-picture element to this decision that very well could result in Cooper Rush making his first NFL start.
During a news conference, Prescott addressed that reality in convincing fashion. The Las Vegas betting line for Sunday’s game flipped Thursday afternoon, the Cowboys moving from small favorites to small underdogs at U.S. Bank Stadium.
“I don’t know if it’s just my decision,” Prescott said. “Obviously, you guys know me. ... I will tell you right now I could go out there and play today if I could. Knowing that this is a long journey and a long season, I don’t necessarily know if this is fully my decision. But I’m just going to keep controlling the things I can to get better. I’ve gotten better each and every day, and that’s what is most important.”
This week, Prescott has passed the eye test.
The 28-year-old practiced in a limited fashion Thursday for a second straight day. He did more mobility work than on Wednesday, at times rolling out and throwing while Britt Brown, the Cowboys’ director of rehabilitation, held a resistance cord.
He handed off to running back Ezekiel Elliott. He fired passes to receivers.
And that was just the small practice segment open to reporters.
Afterward, wide receiver Amari Cooper said Prescott “looks regular,” showing no visible indication he is rehabbing an injury. Cooper was asked if he expects Prescott to play Sunday.
“I don’t see why not,” Cooper said. “But I am not making that decision.”
Prescott also has passed the “I” test.
He confirmed that he pushed his body Thursday more than he did Wednesday while experiencing no setbacks. Prescott has ceded first-team practice snaps to Rush, who’s thrown three career NFL passes since entering the league in 2017.
Prescott is taking his starter reps during walkthroughs, another one of which will be held Friday.
“Today, I pushed it,” Prescott said Thursday. “Today, yeah, I didn’t go half or 75%. I went all, and I just told myself that if something was going to happen, I’m going to do it today. I needed to feel the full go, and I did that. And I’ve taken team reps, as I’ve said, in the walkthrough, every rep in the walkthrough, which are what we do before practice. ... That’s important for me to get, and that’s me seeing the show-team defense and doing my normal preparation.”
The “we” test is where Prescott’s outlook gets iffy.
Dallas enters Week 8 with a commanding NFC East lead. The club is 5-1, having rattled off five straight wins before its bye. By comparison, the Washington Football Team, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants are all 2-5.
On Thursday, a reporter asked Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons during a news conference how the rookie first-round pick’s body feels, six games down and 11 to go.
Parsons corrected the reporter.
“Fourteen to go,” he said.
Such is the belief the Cowboys have cultivated about where this season can go. Super Bowl expectations very much exist inside Ford Center at The Star. The decision about whether Prescott plays in an Oct. 31 game will come from that same building.
So it shouldn’t exactly shock if the Jones family, coach Mike McCarthy, head athletic trainer Jim Maurer and Brown elect to err on the side of caution.
Prescott strained his calf when landing from a jump pass to wide receiver CeeDee Lamb for a 35-yard touchdown in overtime against the New England Patriots. The strain is located in the right leg, where Prescott suffered an open ankle fracture and dislocation on Oct. 11, 2020.
Prescott believes the two injuries are related.
He also believes that he’s demonstrated enough progress in two days that he can play.
“If it was my call and it was totally, up to me, yes,” Prescott said. “But this is something I agree with the experts. I don’t want it to linger. I don’t want this to be week after week, are we going through this? ... Obviously, I trust myself, trust my body, trust what I’m thinking, but also I trust the coaches and Britt, Jim and the whole training staff.
“We’ve put a lot into this. I’ve put a lot into my body and taking care of myself. But they know. They know how these things work. First time dealing with something like this, obviously on the same leg as my ankle, I want to be smart about it and cautious. But as I’ve said, I’ve gotten better each and every day. I’m doing things today I didn’t do as well the day before. I think that’s huge.”
Prescott wants to compete on Sunday.
He will be disappointed but not surprised if told he cannot.