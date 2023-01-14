TAMPA, Fla. — The image has been immortalized in the first-floor hallway of Buccaneers headquarters.
Days after 6-foot-5 receiver Mike Evans made an outstretched, one-handed snag of a short Tom Brady spiral in the end zone against the Cowboys in the Sept. 11 season opener, an enlarged framed photo of the catch (featuring bystander Trevon Diggs in the foreground) was hanging inside the AdventHealth Training Center like a Louvre showpiece.
“It’s a great picture, it’s probably one of the best pictures for sure,” Evans, reared in Galveston, said after his team’s walk-through Wednesday. “But a catch? It’s not my favorite. It’s up there though, it’s pretty good.”
The obvious objective for the depleted Cowboys secondary is to keep Evans, 29, from creating more indelible images in the teams’ rematch Monday night in the NFC wild-card round at Raymond James Stadium. Problem is, the seventh overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft has a collection of single-coverage exploitations suitable for framing.
He expects to be locked up with Diggs for part of Monday evening, maybe DaRon Bland and perhaps even practice-squad newcomer (and three-time Pro Bowler) Xavier Rhodes. He really doesn’t care.
“When we’re healthy, it doesn’t matter who the [defensive backs] are,” Evans said. “Hopefully we get a lot of Cover One; you know I love that.”
The recent Bucs injury reports represent the most reassuring bill of health one can reasonably expect in the wake of an 18-week regular season. The team’s top four wide receivers — Evans, Chris Godwin, Julio Jones and Russell Gage — all are expected to play Monday night. If Dallas doubles Evans with a safety over the top, someone else is bound to be open.
If the Cowboys opt for the poison preferred recently by Carolina, Evans — Tampa Bay’s career receiving yardage leader — could conduct a go-route clinic.
The Panthers opted to play man coverage on Evans with a single-high safety in that 30-24 Bucs triumph on New Year’s Day, and Brady found Evans downfield for touchdowns of 63, 57 and 30 yards. The performance clinched his ninth consecutive 1,000-yard season, tied for the second-longest streak of its kind in NFL history.
“Mike is a dog, man,” Godwin, who also hit 1,000 yards this season, said after that game. “Every time he goes out there, he’s capable of doing something like that. It’s an honor for me to play next to a guy like that.”
Within that prolific afternoon lies the irony of Evans’ career arc. A multi-sport star at Galveston’s Ball High who had far more college basketball offers, he didn’t truly untap his one-on-one dominance until embracing football.
Since 2018, the former Texas A&M consensus All-American has scored 24 touchdowns on go routes, nine more than the next-closest player, according to Next Gen Stats. That annihilation of the Panthers marked only the second time since 2018 that a receiver has scored three touchdowns on go routes in one game.
“I love playing out there with him, and he’s an amazing player,” Brady said.
The sentiment is sprawling, reaching every nook of the Bucs’ facility and beyond. Evans’ combination of burst, brashness and benevolence — not to mention his 10,425 career receiving yards — essentially has secured his spot in the team’s Ring of Honor and has endeared him to the Tampa Bay area.
A three-time nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, Evans’ 5-year-old foundation annually stages a smorgasbord of events to assist various local causes (including families in need and victims of domestic violence). Just before Christmas, he purchased a Segway SuperScooter GT1 (approximate retail cost: $2,500) for every Bucs teammate.
“Santa Mike,” Pro Bowl right tackle Tristan Wirfs said.
When the philanthropist transitions to the fierce competitor, the Cowboys must be prepared to defend him, and their cornerback concerns have been well chronicled.
The season-ending injuries to Jourdan Lewis and Anthony Brown have forced coordinator Dan Quinn to mix and match in search of complements to Diggs. While rookie DaRon Bland (five interceptions) has excelled, the team has continued trying to fortify its depth, even signing former All-Pro Rhodes to the practice squad recently.
“Man, can he pick it up fast,” Quinn said Thursday. “I was blown away by [his] football instincts right away.”
Whether Rhodes is thrust into action as part of a group effort against Evans remains to be seen. Just how complex Dallas dares to become against him also is anyone’s guess.
“They’re a team that’s simple — they’re a good team but they’re simple,” Evans said. “They don’t run anything exotic defensively.”
Keep things too simple, and one runs the risk of again getting poster-ized Monday.
Or framed.