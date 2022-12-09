FRISCO — Over these last two weeks, the Cowboys experience has taken us from the steps of an Arkansas high school during the civil rights movement to the Senate runoff election in Georgia to a discussion about an international prisoner exchange.
There’s been the pursuit of Odell Beckham Jr. and the owner declaring the starting running back didn’t start for disciplinary reasons before suggesting he would have been more lenient than the head coach based on the level of the infraction.
Did we miss anything?
Oh yeah, the Cowboys face the Houston Texans Sunday at AT&T Stadium.
No wonder Dak Prescott was asked if he ever gets used to the circus.
“It’s funny,’’ the quarterback told reporters Thursday. “I think of it as a circus.
“So I mean, go ahead what’s following that one?’’
Since you asked, what do you think about Micah Parsons getting all geopolitical on Twitter regarding the prisoner swap between the United States and Russia involving WNBA star Brittney Griner for arms dealer Viktor Bout?
Actually, let’s table that discussion for now and bring it back to preparation for this week’s game.
The Cowboys are 9-3. The Texans are 1-10-1. This is an easy opponent to overlook on the way back to a Christmas Eve rematch with Philadelphia.
Back in Week 5, when Dallas was a 5.5-point underdog to the Los Angeles Rams, Mike McCarthy proclaimed, “We’re nobody’s underdog.’’
What’s the message as his team find itself as a 17-point favorite against the Texans?
“Talked a lot of trash about the media in the team meeting,’’ the Cowboys head coach said. “Just don’t listen to them and all those good things.
“Don’t take the cheese.’’
Bill Parcells often delivered that message in his four seasons as the franchise’s coach when he thought the players were getting a little full of themselves. Most coaches do.
“You’ve been here long enough, you know cheese doesn’t taste good,’’ Prescott said of how success can potentially dull the team’s edge.
McCarthy wasted no time. In Wednesday morning’s team meeting he played a video that addressed how they can’t afford to eat the cheese, how they must stay focused.
“We never take anything for granted,’’ rookie left tackle Tyler Smith said. “We always rise to the level of our training. We never fall to the level of our opponent.
“We’re just looking to get that next win.’’
The players were greeted with a clip of Earvin “Magic’’ Johnson competing against Michael Jordan during a Dream Team practice in 1992 when they arrived for Thursday morning’s team meeting.
“The best challenges, some of the best competition I’ve ever been a part of, is on the practice field,’’ McCarthy told his players.
Iron sharpens iron. That’s the phrase Prescott likes to use. The focus is to continue to build toward the playoffs. If the Cowboys don’t give the Texans the respect they deserve, they will be upset Sunday afternoon.
There are other factors this time of year that can take the mind off the task at hand. That’s why McCarthy reduces the time his players are required to be at The Star in December.
“Our players are human,’’ McCarthy said. “The holidays are a part of their everyday lives, too, and their family’s lives.
“I feel like we do a very good job of talking about it and so forth. These are really things that spin off from the winter schedule conversation we had last week and that’s why the building time is important for the players, to rest and recover and all those things.
“At the end of the day, we have a full seven-day preparation for the Texans. I’m very confident we will max it out and we got to get up there Sunday and go get it. Because at the end of the day it’s the National Football League.’’
The players have been asked about OBJ this week more than the Texans. Much more.
DeMarcus Lawrence had the most interesting response. The defensive end said he’s in favor of signing Beckham if it helps the Cowboys reach the Super Bowl. If not, if the focus becomes the circus, well, he’s against the move.
That’s why Lawrence is convinced this group won’t overlook Houston.
“Just understanding what journey that we’re on,’’ Lawrence said. “We’re going to be facing a different team each and every week. It doesn’t matter about their record or what they went through. It’s really about us honing in on where we’re trying to do and our details.
“It’s just really about us.”
But what about the photo of a teenage Jerry Jones that surfaced during the integration of North Little Rock High School or the donation he and Stephen Jones made to Herschel Walker’s campaign — a former Cowboy — in Georgia? What about Jones telling the media after a blowout of Indianapolis that Ezekiel Elliott didn’t start because of a minor infraction of team rules?
What about Parsons tweeting he still wouldn’t vote for President Joe Biden upon news of Griner’s release from a Russian prison? When the Cowboys defender got blowback — he was quickly labeled Pass Rush Limbaugh and MAGA Micah on social media — he clarified saying he wasn’t a fan of former President Donald Trump, but he has military members in his family and didn’t understand why President Biden cut a deal for Griner and not Paul Whelan, a former Marine and corporate security executive who has spent four years in a Russian prison.
“I don’t know if you notice, but we have a game that’s on Sunday,’’ McCarthy said earlier in the week after fielding questions about Beckham. “We play the Houston Texans.’’
Oh, yeah. That’s right.
