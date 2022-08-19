INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Cowboys’ time in the land of ocean breezes, fish tacos and mind-numbing traffic is coming to an end.
After Saturday night’s date with the Los Angeles Chargers in SoFi Stadium, the team will board a charter to return to home. While training camp isn’t done — it resumes with two night practices open to the public at The Star in Frisco in the coming days — this is a good point to step back and assess what the team did and didn’t accomplish during its 27-day sojourn.
“I think we started laying that foundation, figuring out the identity of our football team,” Pro Bowl guard Zack Martin said. “This is just the first phase, the first part of the season, but I think we’re off to a good start.
“I know everyone knows what we’re capable of. Now, it’s time to just keep stacking those good days and getting everyone ready for Sept. 11.”
Specifics?
The Cowboys return to North Texas in good health. An injury to James Washington in the first padded practice is the only setback that impacts the opening night lineup. A fractured foot is expected to keep the veteran receiver out until mid-October.
The defense has been outstanding and at times dominant. It has depth.
Quarterback Dak Prescott looks as good as he’s looked in any camp during his time with the Cowboys. An offseason emphasis to get the ground game back up and running has shown promise.
Work remains to be done with a young receiving corps and the offensive line. And at this moment, the coaching staff still doesn’t know who will kick for them against Tampa Bay to open the season.
And that play style head coach Mike McCarthy always talks about?
“You always have to capture your play style,” McCarthy said. “That’s where the physicality … sometimes, it’s not as disciplined as you would like early. But that’s the normal process. Capture your play style.
“You can talk about it all you want. You can do highlight tapes and all those things, but until you get in there and get the pads on, get the competition and get the pads down and have the adversity, the second and third reaction, contact balance, all of those things, you don’t get those things until you get the pads on.
“That’s why it’s a process. That’s why we have training camp. Is ours where we want it to be? No. But we’re definitely on track to get it where we need it to be once the season starts.”
Looking up
The defense underwent an extreme makeover last season under coordinator Dan Quinn.
The rise continues. Defense is clearly the strength of this team entering the season.
It’s been a long time since anyone has made that claim about the Cowboys.
“I think in general, our defense is going to take another step,” executive vice president Stephen Jones said. “We’ve got the pieces in place. I think we have good depth. Secondary, back end, D-line. Adding [Anthony] Barr is going to help.
“Defensively, I think they’re ready to take the next step.”
Micah Parsons leads the way. But he’s far from alone. This is a physical, aggressive group with a good mix of youth and experience. Everyone appears to accept their roles and feel like they’re part of something special.
The confidence this group carries into its second season in the system is tangible.
“Just feeling way more comfortable,” Parsons said. “I’m just building on the ground I started on. ... I feel we’re communicating on a whole way differently. I feel everyone is so in tune and bought in.
“I think it’s something to see.”
The Cowboys’ ground game ranked second in the NFL in three of the first four seasons with Ezekiel Elliott as the driving force. That has slipped the past two seasons. Despite the popular narrative that Elliott isn’t what he was as a runner, that the wear and tear of the position has taken its toll, there’s more to it.
Does Tony Pollard need to be more involved? Sure. But an offensive line that has been in transition needs to be better in this phase of the game. Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore needs to adjust his play-call balance.
The Cowboys won’t return to the run-centric offense it was in Elliott’s early days. But there has been a focus to complement this defense with a better run game, one that is more efficient and can control the clock.
“I think one, we’ve gotten a lot better in the run game,” Elliott said. “I’m really proud of that. ... We definitely want to emphasize the run game and utilize Tony and myself. I think it definitely wears down a defense when you’ve got two backs coming at you.
“If we can run the ball efficiently and control the line of scrimmage, we’re going to be that much better of an offense.”
To be determined
Tyron Smith and Terrence Steele will start at offensive tackle for the Cowboys. Martin is a fixture at right guard. Center Tyler Biadasz appears to have withstood a challenge from Matt Farniok.
Connor McGovern and first-round pick Tyler Smith are still competing at left guard. McGovern is ahead of Smith at the moment, but the rookie should move into the starting lineup sooner rather than later.
Josh Ball has gotten a lot of work in this camp as the backup swing tackle after spending his rookie season on injured reserve with an ankle injury. His performance has been up and down.
“It’s a work in progress, but I think you’re seeing what you need to see to think we can have a really good offensive line,” Jones said. “Between Ball and Tyler and McGovern, those guys are getting a lot of good work and they’re only going to get better.”
The Cowboys have no proven depth at offensive tackle. Given Tyron Smith’s injury history in recent years, this is problematic. The team may need to add a veteran before the season starts.
“The offensive line, to me, is always the biggest challenge, because those guys don’t have the true opportunity to work on the techniques and fundamentals until you put the pads on,” McCarthy said. “That’s been our focus throughout camp.”
That and developing the team’s young receiving corps.
CeeDee Lamb is the undisputed lead receiver now that Amari Cooper has been traded. Michael Gallup won’t be ready to start the season as he rehabilitates from an ACL injury, but the team is optimistic he’ll return before September is done.
That leaves Noah Brown, Jalen Tolbert, Simi Fehoko, Dennis Houston and possibly KaVontae Turpin to fill the void early.
“Obviously, offensively it’s been great to see some of these young guys, like a Simi, like a Houston, Turpin made some plays out here [during the first Chargers scrimmage] tracking a ball,” Jones said. “Noah has really stepped up in terms of getting an opportunity.
“When CeeDee gets back, that’s going to be a huge plus. And we know Gallup is coming fast, too.”
These young receivers have flashed promise during practices and some scrimmages. But it’s premature to say they can be counted on once the season is underway. The Cowboys will discuss as they get closer to the cut down date whether or not they need to bring in a veteran to help stabilize the position.
And kicker? The favorite, rookie Jonathan Garibay, didn’t even make it to the first preseason game. The competition has come down to Lirim Hajrullahu and Brett Maher with no clear favorite.
“We’ve got to continue to work on everything,” Prescott said. “We’re only three weeks in or so.
“We’ve got to continue to get better. We’ve got another two or three weeks before this gets real, so when we get back we’re just going to continue to focus in on the details.”
Back home
As much as Leighton Vander Esch enjoys the climate and setup in Southern California, he made it clear before the team’s game against the Chargers that he’s ready to get back to Texas.
He’s not the only one.
“I’m excited to finish up camp and get back to my own bed and see my puppies,” Elliott said.
And see what this team can become.
There’s still work to be done.
“You can feel good camps vs. not so good camps,” Martin said. “I feel good about where our football team is right now. ... There’s still a lot we can improve on, a lot of time before the season actually gets going, but the guys came out here ready to work.
“It was a good month out here.”
That’s a wrap
The Cowboys spent 27 days in Southern California — minus that side trip to Denver for four days — to get ready for the regular season. A few observations.
Making an impact: Micah Parsons. “He’s here. He’s there. He’s everywhere …’’ Nod to Roy Kent and Ted Lasso aside, the linebacker/pass rush specialist has been fantastic.
First impression: Don’t focus on how many start in Week One. This rookie draft class is strong, deep and will pay dividends as the season plays out. Its ranks swell when you add three undrafted rookie free agents in receiver Dennis Houston, safety Markquese Bell and tight end Peyton Hendershot.
Second act: Noah Brown, a bit player his first five seasons with the Cowboys, has positioned himself to make a contribution at wide receiver early in the season. Leighton Vander Esch is healthy and appears poised to have his best season since he broke into the league as a rookie.
Steady at the wheel: Anthony Brown. He’s not the team’s most talented cornerback, but he’s played consistently better than anyone in the secondary at this stage of camp.
Best free agent acquisition: Dante Fowler. Yes, by default. But the defensive end has come on strong in the last week of camp.