0727_TrainingCamp20
Buy Now

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy answers questions from reporters before the first 2022 Dallas Cowboys Training Camp practice in Oxnard, California, July 26,

 Tom Fox / The Dallas Morning News

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Cowboys’ time in the land of ocean breezes, fish tacos and mind-numbing traffic is coming to an end.

After Saturday night’s date with the Los Angeles Chargers in SoFi Stadium, the team will board a charter to return to home. While training camp isn’t done — it resumes with two night practices open to the public at The Star in Frisco in the coming days — this is a good point to step back and assess what the team did and didn’t accomplish during its 27-day sojourn.

Tags

Recommended for you