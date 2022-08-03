Cowboys Oxnard

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Nahshon Wright breaks up a pass intended for wide receiver Dennis Houston during training camp practice in Oxnard, California. Houston is among the Cowboys’ young receivers with an opportunity to shine early in the season.

 Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News

OXNARD, Calif. — What follows will either encourage or infuriate.

The Cowboys have no intention of rushing out to replace James Washington, the receiver who underwent surgery in Dallas on Tuesday to repair a fractured fifth metatarsal on his right foot. You can take that as the team being confident in its ability to draft and develop personnel or misplaced arrogance about unproven depth at the position.

