OXNARD, Calif. — What follows will either encourage or infuriate.
The Cowboys have no intention of rushing out to replace James Washington, the receiver who underwent surgery in Dallas on Tuesday to repair a fractured fifth metatarsal on his right foot. You can take that as the team being confident in its ability to draft and develop personnel or misplaced arrogance about unproven depth at the position.
Your choice.
Now, here’s the quote to place on your refrigerator or the digital equivalent.
“I’m plenty satisfied,’’ owner Jerry Jones told reporters. “There’s no urgency in looking for a veteran receiver.’’
The Cowboys lost a receiver with four years of NFL experience in Washington, a veteran with 114 catches for 1,629 yards and 11 touchdowns who won’t return until mid-October at the earliest. His injury leaves 10 receivers on the training camp roster not named CeeDee Lamb.
Noah Brown is the only one of those to catch a pass in a regular-season game. His modest totals over five seasons: 39-425-0.
“We talk about growth,’’ head coach Mike McCarthy said. “We talk about draft and develop.
“Here it is. This is what it is all about.’’
The Cowboys have decided to invest these training camp snaps in the players who need them most. Sink or swim.
If too many receivers sink, well, the club will turn to its contingency plan and go outside. The Cowboys won’t choose to be obstinate over reality.
But for now, the determination has been made to let it ride. Lamb agrees with the approach.
“Play it out for a little while,’’ he said. “I mean, I’m not opposed to having another vet in here. I’m never against having help.
“But I like my young guys here now. I want to see what they can do in the heat of battle and then we got Tampa in September.
“There’s only one way to find out.’’
Brown is the oldest of the contingent scrambling to fill Washington’s void and the absence of Michael Gallup to start the season. This is his sixth season with the Cowboys and his third camp under McCarthy.
The Cowboys coach said this is the best Brown has looked. The receiver has lost weight, possesses the flexibility to line up at all receiving positions and is a key contributor on special teams.
“If I’m healthy, I don’t have any question about what I can do,’’ said Brown, who has been plagued by injuries throughout his career in Dallas. “If I stay healthy, I’m willing to come out here and prove it to them.
“No worries.’’
When asked what young receivers have caught his eye, Lamb didn’t hesitate. He mentioned Dennis Houston and Jalen Tolbert.
Houston is a rookie free agent out of Western Illinois. He caught 90 passes for 1,015 yards and six touchdowns as a senior and was named first-team All-Missouri Valley Conference. McCarthy said Houston jumped out to the coaching staff starting in organized team activities.
Lamb’s assessment of Houston?
“How smooth he is in and out of his breaks,’’ Lamb said. “His releases are A1.’’
Houston understands he must be consistent and earn the trust of quarterback Dak Prescott by showing he’s where he needs to be with his routes. He intends to fill the role he’s asked and not overreach.
And how did he get to this point?
“You’ve got to have a dog mentality,’’ Houston said.
Tolbert is the early favorite to start opposite Lamb on opening night against Tampa Bay. The Cowboys took the South Alabama receiver in the third round and haven’t been disappointed.
What stands out to Lamb about the rookie?
“His ability to catch the ball, high-point the ball,’’ he said. “I feel like going up for a 50-50 ball, it’s not really 50-50 with him. He’s been real consistent with it.
“Getting into a lot of his breaks. That’s something we’re developing, but he’s gotten a lot better since the first day he worked here.’’
Others have a chance to earn a meaningful role early in the season before Gallup returns. But at the moment, keep an eye on these three behind Lamb.
“Each team I have been a part of there is some level of projection and growth,’’ McCarthy said. “The only way to get there is through these training camp practices.
“You don’t wait until these preseason games to start that process. You won’t wait to give them opportunities early in the season. This is what it looks like.
“It’s unfortunate James was injured. It’s an opportunity for these young players to step up.’’
The opportunity for a young receiver to step up? Sure. But it’s more than an opportunity.
It’s imperative.
“They most definitely have no choice,’’ Lamb said. “The door is open for anybody’s opportunity.
“I feel like the younger guys are taking that opportunity and trying to do something with it.’’