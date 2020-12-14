While Denton County is still waiting for COVID-19 vaccines, county officials will discuss asking federal leadership to pass a new bill providing direct aid to counties in Tuesday’s Denton County Commissioners Court meeting.
The requested bill would include not just providing direct aid for all counties, but also the extension of the current deadline for Treasury Coronavirus Relief Fund dollars into 2021 and “reasonable ‘guardrails’ that ensure COVID-19 relief dollars are tied to the public health, economic and community impacts of COVID-19.”
Dawn Cobb, director of community relations for the county, said many counties across the nation are sending similar letters as part of a collective effort spurred on by the National Association of Counties. She said Denton’s letter, should they approve it, will be tailored to the county’s specific needs.
Denton County Public Health director Matt Richardson is also slated to give his final formal COVID-19 update of the year. Cases continue to rise, as the county reported 9,039 active cases Monday.
In addition to outlining virus activity, Richardson will likely follow up on vaccine discussion from last week’s meeting, in which he revealed the county had not received any vaccines from the state and had not heard back from the state on why, though both he and Judge Andy Eads said vaccines would be distributed to the county from elsewhere in the metroplex, as its hospitals are part of larger systems.
DCPH spokesperson Jennifer Rainey said that as of Monday afternoon, the department has still not heard back from the state on its specific plans regarding vaccine distribution. She also clarified that vaccines are being allocated directly to facilities like hospitals, bypassing the local government level.
The University of North Texas, which started preparing last month to be a vaccine distribution center, has not yet gotten any dosages delivered. Medical City Denton would not comment, and a representative for Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton didn’t return a request for comment Monday afternoon.
While commissioners will meet briefly Dec. 29 to approve the canvassing of the State Senate District 30 runoff, Tuesday will be Precinct 1 Commissioner Hugh Coleman’s final full meeting before his term ends Dec. 31. The meeting will include presentations to Coleman from Commissioners Court members and staff.
Coleman was elected in 2008. Ryan Williams, who narrowly defeated Coleman in the March Republican primary for Precinct 1, will be sworn in Jan. 1. His first Commissioners Court meeting will be Jan. 5.