Andrew Martinez made wiping down his cubicle a habit long before the coronavirus outbreak.
He disinfected his cubicle, desk, keyboard and computer monitor every day before starting his 8 a.m. shift in the Denton office of the Health and Human Services Commission.
Changes began as the crisis worsened. Groups of families came through the doors on East McKinney Street, each making sure to keep their distance from the other.
As millions of Texans lost their jobs in March, the number of people who applied for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in Texas stood at 230,809 that month, up from 114,008 during March 2019, according to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.
Known as SNAP or food stamps, the program helps individuals and low-income families buy nutritious food. For example, a family of four making less than $3,541 per month can receive $646 in SNAP benefits to help buy food.
Now Martinez works from home, a change he was willing to make for a couple reasons.
“It’s definitely something that eases my mind,” he said. “And it eases the mind of those around me.”
Martinez, 25, has an underlying health problem. Family members encouraged him to work from home, calling it a small price to pay.
A recent graduate with a bachelor’s degree in political science, Martinez has worked in the benefits office for a little over six months. The first three months were spent in training. Before statewide stay-at-home orders, he typically met with clients every day.
Back at the office, his cubicle has two chairs and about enough space for four people.
Martinez recently lead a client, a man in his 30s, to his busy cubicle. The man told him that he had just been discharged from the hospital and was applying for benefits.
Martinez said he was concerned whether they man had contracted COVID-19. But the man assured him that he didn’t have the virus, he had asthma.
The constant contact with people — and exposure — are a part of the job description. As the community need grew, Martinez and other employees helping with the growing caseload had concerns for their own health.
Martinez lives with his sister, who shared those concerns and wished aloud that he didn’t have to go into the office.
Now he works remotely.
Sitting at his desk at home, Martinez realizes he no longer has to worry about his safety — or about wearing a button-down shirt and tie.
He traded in two computer screens for one small laptop and dress clothes for a t-shirt and jeans. But he still helps one client after another until the long day comes to an end, knowing he’ll be able do it all over again tomorrow.