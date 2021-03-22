Denton County has been allocated no COVID-19 vaccines from the state this week, the first week in which it will switch to a four-clinic model for its vaccine administration.
The Texas Department of State Health Services states its federal vaccine allocation increased from last week, with the state receiving over 900,000 doses, according to a news release from March 19. However, according to the Week 15 allocation list, Denton County Public Health will not be receiving any after weeks of being shipped over 25,000 Pfizer doses — an amount that consistently topped all other designated hub providers.
Reached Monday, DCPH spokesperson Jennifer Rainey stated the county is in communication with the state regarding its vaccine stock. The county will still receive this week’s second dose shipment, she said, and the lack of a first dose shipment won’t impact the plans for the week’s Texas Motor Speedway clinics.
“DCPH is hopeful this was a one-time reduction in shipment,” Rainey wrote. “The inventory on hand will still allow for the completion of four clinic dates this week.”
Other registered county providers have still been allocated Pfizer or Moderna doses for the week, with the largest shipments going to RealTime Laboratories in Carrollton (2,340 Pfizer doses), the University of North Texas (1,170 Pfizer doses) and North Dallas Pain Center in Lewisville (1,170 Pfizer doses).
Denton County Public Health also will be adding a fourth Texas Motor Speedway clinic this week, an adjustment from its previous model of three per week. Rainey stated the change will allow for an educator-specific clinic to be held Friday evening, while still administering all of the necessary first and second doses throughout the rest of the week.
At Tuesday’s Denton County Commissioners Court meeting, commissioners are expected to approve the purchase of temporary nursing services to help staff the clinics. A memo from county purchasing director Scott Arledge states DCPH will need approximately 30 additional nurses in its shift from three to four weekly clinics.
“With the number of clinics Denton County will host, the actual cost is unknown,” the memo reads. “We expect the value of the contract will exceed $250,000, with funding to come from CARES Act or FEMA Public Assistance Funds.”
When reached Monday, Rainey did not clarify whether those nurses would be available for this week’s clinics.
During his weekly COVID-19 presentation at Tuesday’s meeting, DCPH Director Matt Richardson will likely brief commissioners on the county’s absent allocation, as well as its vaccination and staffing plans moving forward.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. at the Courthouse on the Square, located at 110 W. Hickory St. The county requests that those attending the meeting maintain social distancing and wear masks, but they are not required. Information on viewing the meeting remotely can be found here.