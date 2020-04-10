In the local fight to flatten the curve for COVID-19, Denton County Public Health Director Matt Richardson said the situation is positive because there isn’t an “explosion” of cases each day.
“Flattening the curve” means taking actions to prevent the novel coronavirus from spreading and causing a sharp uptick of cases.
These measures include staying home as much as possible, social distancing when out in public, washing hands regularly for at least 20 seconds, disinfecting frequently touched items and staying home if you’re sick.
“In many communities across America, we’re seeing an explosion of cases per day,” Richardson said. “Luckily for us, we’re not seeing that exponential growth. We’re seeing that as hopeful that the lack of that new-case-per-day explosion is evidence that the stay-at-home orders are effective and that people are complying with those orders.”
As of Thursday afternoon, Denton County ranks No. 7 in most reported cases, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
The U.S. Census Bureau estimated Denton County’s population would grow to 887,207 in 2019. By Friday, the number of coronavirus cases in the county rose to 454 — 0.05% of the population. About 2% of people with confirmed cases have died.
Based on the bureau’s estimated state population of nearly 29 million, about 0.04% of Texans have tested positive for COVID-19, and about 2% of those patients have died.
In the United States, confirmed cases reached 492,240 on Friday evening, according to Johns Hopkins University’s Coronavirus Resource Center. That’s 0.15% of the U.S. population. About 3.7% of confirmed patients have died and about 5.8% have recovered.
Those figures aren’t to say COVID-19 isn’t a serious problem. The World Health Organization declared the virus a pandemic on March 11, and the United States now has the most confirmed cases in the world. WHO declared the virus a pandemic due to its “alarming levels of spread and severity and by the alarming levels of inaction.”
Even if you’re in a relatively safe group — people younger than 50 with no underlying medical conditions — that doesn’t mean you can’t become severely ill, die or spread the virus to a loved one or stranger who is more at risk.
Denton County has reported an average of 26 cases per day since the first case on March 15, with the highest daily increase sitting at 54 on March 27. These higher jumps are marked by results coming back from testing events, Richardson said.
The day 54 new cases were reported, 31 of those emanated from the Denton State Supported Living Center, where residents and staff were tested that week and the next for the virus.
About 22% of the county’s cases emanated from the center, and about 17% from the city of Denton.
“Blips can be explained by testing events, but we’re looking for sustained growth over many days where the community experiences explosions,” Richardson said. “We’re encouraged that it’s not happened [here].”
Health and local officials feared the outbreak at the living center could overwhelm the county’s medical facilities. To avoid that, four EMTs have been stationed within the campus to treat residents on-site and transport them to hospitals across the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
As Denton County has reached 454 cases, Richardson said the experience here mirrors the nation’s situation.
“It’s really confirming what we’ve been saying — people with chronic health conditions and people over 65 [years old] are most vulnerable,” Richardson said. “We are seeing that in our cases and in the deaths.”
Ten people in Denton County have died after contracting COVID-19: a man in his 40s, a woman in her 50s, four people in their 60s, three in their 70s and one man in his 90s. At least two had underlying health conditions, and all had been hospitalized.
The recovery rate in the county compared to the state is much higher — about 29% compared to approximately 12% as of Friday, according to state and county health services. Denton County first started reporting recoveries on March 27 — 12 days after the first case was reported.
When asked if residents and staff at the Denton State Supported Living Center would be retested if they show symptoms, Richardson said further testing at the center is up to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, but that county health officials recommend testing anyone who is symptomatic.
Richardson said Denton County Public Health is continuing to work on testing essential-service workers such as first responders and health care workers.
“Testing hopefully is expanding across the county and with that expansion, we’ll see more cases,” Richardson said. “We haven’t seen an explosion of new cases per day, even though we continue to see testing expand.”
However, county officials don’t have information on private testing in the county, other than confirmed cases.
According to state health services, 115,918 people in Texas have been tested as of Friday. About 6% of tests were done in public labs.
More data is becoming available on the virus as more people are being tested. However, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said in mid-March that it could take at least a year before a vaccine to prevent infection is available to the public.