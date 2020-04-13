After the fewest number of new cases in nearly three weeks was reported on Sunday, Denton County officials confirmed 25 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, increasing the countywide total to more than 500 cases.
The county has confirmed 507 cases of the novel coronavirus since identifying the first case on March 15. A total of 312 people still have the illness, while 182 have recovered. The county's death toll stands at 13.
Denton County cities with additional cases on Monday include Carrollton (7), Flower Mound (1), Highland Village (2), Krum (1), Lewisville (2), Little Elm (2) and Roanoke (1), with three in unincorporated Denton County and two in the Denton County portion of Dallas and one in the county's portion of Frisco.
Denton saw an increase of three cases, bringing the city's total to 90, as of Monday.
The age groups 40-49 and 50-59 account for about 41% of all cases in Denton County. About 51% of cases have been found in people older than 50.
Also on Monday, another resident was confirmed to have tested positive for the novel coronavirus at the Denton State Supported Living Center, where 53 residents and 57 staff members have been infected. An additional resident at the living center tested positive on Sunday, although that information had not been explicitly reported by Denton County Public Health.
County health department spokeswoman Jennifer Rainey said that 14 staff members at DSSLC are not reflected in the county’s case totals, as those staff members live outside of Denton County.
COVID-19 has been confirmed in at least 17 residents of Denton County's about 105 long-term care facilities, which include nursing homes and assisted-living centers.
Denton County has 409 people recovering from COVID-19 in home isolation, while 96 are hospitalized. Two cases are pending investigation.
Quest Diagnostics, a private laboratory that has been conducting COVID-19 testing, announced that about 800,000 coronavirus tests were performed nationwide as of Monday evening. The company's testing capacity is now 45,000 tests per day.
Quest has expanded its patient prioritization program to now include Priority 2 and 3 patients, according to spokeswoman Kim Gorode. The company had focused only on top-priority patients since March 24; however, the expansion of testing does not include non-priority patients who are not symptomatic.
Priority levels defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are:
- Priority 1: hospitalized patients and symptomatic health care workers.
- Priority 2: symptomatic patients in long-term care facilities, symptomatic patients ages 65 and older, symptomatic patients with underlying conditions, and first responders with symptoms.
- Priority 3: symptomatic critical infrastructure workers, symptomatic individuals who do not meet any previous categories, health care workers and first responders and individuals with mild symptoms in communities with high COVID-19 hospitalizations.
COVID-19 symptoms include a fever, persistent cough and shortness of breath. Public health officials are urging individuals to call ahead before arriving at an emergency room or doctor’s office to limit community spread of the virus.
Denton County COVID-19 cases as of April 13
|Location
|Confirmed cases
|Deaths
|Denton County
|507
|13
|Argyle
|1
|Aubrey
|2
|1
|Carrollton
|52
|1
|Celina
|1
|The Colony
|32
|1
|Copper Canyon
|3
|Corinth
|8
|Cross Roads
|1
|Dallas
|22
|Denton
|90
|DSSLC
|53
|3
|Double Oak
|5
|Flower Mound
|21
|Forth Worth
|4
|Frisco
|38
|Hickory Creek
|3
|Highland Village
|7
|Justin
|2
|Krum
|5
|Lake Dallas
|6
|Lewisville
|37
|6
|Little Elm
|37
|Northlake
|2
|Pilot Point
|1
|Plano
|2
|Ponder
|1
|Prosper
|6
|Providence Village
|4
|Roanoke
|3
|Sanger
|2
|Shady Shores
|1
|Trophy Club
|7
|Unincorporated
|48
|1