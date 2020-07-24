Angela Biggs knew the county health department hadn’t published all the confirmed coronavirus cases at the Denton State Supported Living Center.
The center had 22 residents who had the virus on Wednesday, up from four active cases on July 4, as confirmed by a representative of Texas Health and Human Services in an email to Biggs earlier this week.
That change was not yet reflected in information published by the county health department by Friday evening.
Her daughter, Amber Reynolds, is a resident at the facility, so the seeming omission has been troubling for Biggs.
“People perish from a lack of knowledge,” she said Friday afternoon.
Similarly, the Texas Commission on Jail Standards reports active infections among jailers and the jailed alike. There remains a delay between their reporting and updates on the local health department’s website. On Thursday, there were 37 cases reported at Denton County Jail on their website, but only 15 on the Denton County Public Health portal. The discrepancy was resolved Friday.
Sheriff Tracy Murphree did not respond to a call requesting comment Friday.
Alex Reed, a division manager with Denton County Public Health, said the delay is caused by the epidemiologic investigation the department conducts for each person who tests positive for the virus in the county.
In practice, that entails a roughly 30-minute phone call with each person who has been infected, during which the investigator figures out a wealth of useful information. In part, that includes where they live, their race and ethnicity, where they were first isolated, their gender identity and their age.
That process can take a couple of days, which translates to a temporary delay in informing the public in favor of gathering more information.
Despite that, Biggs is concerned that rumors of center residents testing positive for the virus get to her long before government officials can confirm them.
“As a parent and also as a true guardian ... we try to assess or expect the current situation and we look ahead,” she said.
Additionally, the county doesn’t include all virus tests in its official status reports. Medical professionals at DCPH currently track molecular tests that go after genetic traces of the new coronavirus.
That means antibody or antigen tests aren’t roped into official reports. An antibody test might detect a past infection but not an active one. The Food and Drug Administration says antigen tests, which detect specific proteins on the virus’s surface, are more likely to miss an active infection than molecular tests.
In a video posted online July 15, Marty Buchanan, another division manager with DCPH, explained the rationale. Put simply, tests other than the department’s “gold standard” genetic tests can be highly inaccurate.
The problem of delayed public notice may be deliberate obfuscation or calculated transparency depending on where one stands.
For her part, Biggs said she hopes people aren’t making major decisions based upon official updates alone because they simply don’t tell the whole story.