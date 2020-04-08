Editor’s note: This article is available free of charge for all readers as part of the Denton Record-Chronicle’s continued coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and response. Look for additional articles on the outbreak, available free for unlimited access, at DentonRC.com. To support critical journalism such as this, please consider a digital subscription.
Many local events have been canceled, postponed or moved to online-only over fears of the coronavirus spreading.
We'll continue updating this list as organizers make decisions. Event organizers can email drc@dentonrc.com with updates.
Moved
SCRAP Denton closed its doors indefinitely on Wednesday, but reported that it is working to launch an online store and education programs for campers and students who rely on the creative reuse nonprofit to learn everything from how to upcycle discarded materials to how to use a sewing machine. To keep tabs on the nonprofit's classes and shop, visit www.scrapdenton.org, and select the "shop" button to browse the materials.
The Greater Denton Arts Council has put its flagship show, "Materials: Hard & Soft," online. The council plans to have Youth Art Month online by the end of the week, around March 20.
Postponed
Denton Kiwanis Taste of North Texas, originally scheduled for March 26, is postponed.
Denton Parks & Recreation can't physically close parks with playgrounds, but the department asked residents to avoid playgrounds to keep children safe from the coronavirus.
Dementia Friendly Denton County postponed its April 9 meeting. New dates will be announced.
The Economic Development Investors Reception scheduled for April 14 at Apogee Stadium is postponed.
The Denton Arts & Jazz Festival is postponed. The Festival Foundation expect to announce new dates soon.
The opening of the Denton Community Market is postponed indefinitely.
The Cumberland Presbyterian Children’s Home gala scheduled for May 2 has been rescheduled for August.
The annual Honey Run 5K/10K & 1-mile at Denton Clear Creek Heritage Center is postponed to April 11.
The Denton County Youth Fair has been postponed to April 20-25.
The Denton Community Theatre staging of A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum has been postponed to May 8-10 and May 14-17 at the Campus Theatre.
BUTTS Fest, a music festival, has been postponed until summer.
The Robson Ranch Home & Garden Show is rescheduled for May 23.
Canceled
The Visual Arts Society of Texas has canceled its April meeting.
Denton Cinco de Mayo has been canceled for this year.
Explorium, the city's children's museum, has canceled the following events: Touch a Truck annual fundraiser on March 28, a free Friday at the museum on April 10, and field trips scheduled at the museum through April 30.
Serve Denton's annual gala is canceled. It was originally scheduled for Saturday, March 28.
The Denton Parks Foundation's Adult Egg Scramble scheduled for April 3 has been canceled.
The Diocese of Fort Worth has announced that parishes will be closed for Mass celebrations in Denton's Catholic churches, but scheduled Masses will be livestreamed on websites and on Facebook. Holy Communion will be distributed outside of sanctuaries in designated open spaces, to be given by hand with safe distancing. Priests over the age of 60 are instructed to abstain from giving communion. For more information in English: http://bit.ly/3b74wFN. En español: http://bit.ly/2Wl5FWi.
Thin Line Fest has canceled all in-person film screenings, music performances and photography exhibitions. Film screenings and Q&A sessions will be streamed at https://thinline.us on Wednesday through Sunday, March 25-29. Register online to learn how to stream events. Online access is free, but donations are accepted. The festival's photography exhibitions will go up on the festival website, and visitors can vote for the new People's Choice Award. The award ceremony will be livestreamed on March 29.
Ray Roberts Lake State Park officials have canceled state park events through March. Officials have also canceled SpringFest, originally scheduled for March 28 at the park's Johnson Branch Unit.
Keep Denton Beautiful has canceled the Great American Cleanup and the Denton Redbud Festival.
Our Father's Charity Auto Show is canceled.
All live music at Sweetwater Grill & Tavern is canceled through March 22.
Denton Community Theatre has canceled all remaining performances of Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead at the DCT Black Box. To request a refund, email thedctteam@campustheatre.com.
Lone Star Attitude Burger Co. has closed its upstairs dining area, and canceled all planned music events for the rest of the month.
First Refuge Ministries has canceled its sixth annual gala that was set to take place Thursday, March 19. Organizers intend to reschedule the event.
For the week of March 16, Denton Bible Church, the church will not have: student ministry meetings, Awana youth meetings, kids praise, student choir and middle school choir, college ministry, American Heritage Girls and Trail Life or midweek childcare for all classes and small groups.
First Baptist Church of Denton canceled programs and in-person worship for the foreseeable future. To watch the livestream worship services, visit www.firstdenton.org.
All UNT College of Music events are postponed or canceled through the spring semester., but has made its library of student performances on video available online. Each Tuesday and Thursday morning, UNT will post brief student performance videos from a cross section of ensembles of all sizes and genres. Then each Sunday afternoon, the college will post longer selections and allow for an extended period of viewing. You can see these videos on UNT College of Music's Facebook, Instagram and Twitter feeds.
Killer's Tacos has canceled all music performances for the foreseeable future.
The Patterson-Appleton Arts Center has canceled all public events through March 31, including the Thin Line Fest photography exhibit.
March 29 worship services at all United Methodist churches in the North Texas Conference are potentially canceled, which includes all Denton County congregations. The conference's bishop requested that churches suspend worship for two weeks.
All city-sponsored events and programs are canceled through at least March 22, including the Economic Development Strategic Plan Roundtables and the Community Workshop originally scheduled for March 18-19 and the Community Job Fair that was set for March 26. For more information, visit www.cityofdenton.com/coronavirus.
All Denton Public Library locations are closed to the public and programs are canceled. Digital resources are still available, and patrons can place holds for physical items and pick them up at the North Branch Library's drive-up service window or new, temporary curbside locations at South Branch Library and Emily Fowler Central Library.
All Denton Parks and Recreation buildings are closed and programs are canceled through April 5, except the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center. The King center is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed Sunday), but the public has access only to the lobbies and restrooms, and unattended children and large groups are not allowed to congregate in the lobbies. The Easter Egg Hunt, Breakfast with the Easter Bunny, Teen Twilight Egg Hunt and Summer Job Fair are also canceled. Trails and parks, including dog parks, remain open.
Also canceled:
- Greater Dallas Youth Orchestra's March 22 rehearsal
- Conference USA and NCAA basketball tournaments
- UIL state basketball tournament
- Denton Sustainability Program special events are canceled through March 22.
- Texas Woman's University homecoming and reunion weekend.
- The WGI Major Southwest Color Guard Championship for indoor percussion, winds and color guard
Closed
Explorium, Denton's children's museum, is closing through April 30, but will post some activities on its social media.
The parish office at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church is closed through March 30.
Dan's Silverleaf is temporarily closed.
Countryside Montessori in Denton is closed.
Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios is closed for the rest of March.
WinStar World Casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma, has closed the casino, all retail and casino restaurants. Other portions of the casino will remain open.
Still happening
First Baptist Church of Denton will have its 5-Day and 2-Day education programs as usual. Church leaders ask that any families experiencing illness keep their children at home. For more information, contact Director Anna Allgood at annaa@firstdenton.org.
The Denton Arts & Jazz Festival is scheduled for April 24-26.