Research into the coronavirus responsible for the ongoing pandemic is far from over, but we’re finally starting to see some trends in public schools across Denton County.
It’s too early to make any definitive judgments about how the virus moves on campuses, but some things are becoming clearer each week.
Few schools across Denton County have been participating in Denton County Public Health’s voluntary, public-facing reporting dashboard, but roughly two months of data on the virus’s presence in Texas public schools is now available online through the Texas Department of State Health Services.
That data is finalized each Sunday but not posted online until later in the week.
Below are four takeaways from a Denton Record-Chronicle analysis of the state data. The data includes all confirmed cases through Nov. 1. More up-to-date information had not been published by Tuesday afternoon.
The analysis was narrowed to school districts entirely or nearly entirely within Denton County. That includes Argyle, Aubrey, Denton, Krum, Lake Dallas, Lewisville, Little Elm, Northwest, Pilot Point, Ponder and Sanger ISDs.
More students are infected than staffers
This shouldn’t surprise anyone on the surface; there are simply magnitudes more students than staffers in schools, and that translates to the likelihood of more student infections.
Of course, it follows that larger districts have more students test positive for the virus. Lewisville ISD, followed by Denton ISD, vastly outnumber smaller, neighboring districts in the number of students and staffers confirmed to have the coronavirus.
Additionally, no district had more staffers than students test positive for the virus through Nov. 1; however, staffers nearly across the board tested positive in higher numbers when compared with their respective populations.
For example, student infections in Pilot Point ISD, which accounted for the highest rate of surveyed districts, sat at 1.25% of the total enrollment noted by DSHS.
Staff infections, on the other hand, were at 1.9% when using the full-time staff employment numbers taken from the Texas Education Agency for this past school year. That means the number is an estimate only.
Using that methodology, Argyle ISD actually had the largest rate of staff infections with 4.08% having tested positive by Nov. 1.
Older students make up majority of positive tests
State data divides students into three age groups: early education through third grade, fourth through sixth grade, and seventh through 12th grade.
Even when comparing the oldest cohort against the younger two, older students account for more than 70% of all confirmed virus infections.
That doesn’t necessarily mean older students are infected that much more frequently, as previous research has shown younger children don’t always exhibit symptoms of the coronavirus when they’re infected.
It would follow that they would be tested for the virus less frequently.
This does line up with the county health department’s data that shows far more infections in older students.
Schools don’t know where students are picking up the virus
Through Nov. 1, the surveyed schools reported only six of their 860 confirmed cases were contracted while on campuses. That’s compared with 226 connected to off-campus exposures.
That seemingly bright revelation is muddied by the 628 — or 73% — of student and staff infections attributed to an “unknown” source.
Only Little Elm and Aubrey ISDs confirmed any exposures were from on-campus activities.
Cases just keep rising
This is the clearest takeaway to anybody following the reality of the pandemic in Denton County.
Residents have seen all indicators trend upward over the past few weeks, including the number of newly reported cases, people actively infected and hospitalizations.
Area school districts reported an additional 94 student and 36 staffer infections between Nov. 1 and the previous reporting period.