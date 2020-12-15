The newest batch of state data regarding the pandemic in Texas public schools shows some campuses in Denton County continue to struggle against surges of the coronavirus.
The data, released by the Texas Department of State Health Services this past Friday, covered reports from public schools through Dec. 6.
A Denton Record-Chronicle analysis of the data focused on 11 local school districts and nine charter school campuses in Denton County. Private schools are not included in the data releases.
Included school districts are Argyle, Aubrey, Denton, Krum, Lake Dallas, Lewisville, Little Elm, Northwest, Pilot Point, Ponder and Sanger ISDs.
Included charter schools are Corinth Classical Academy — Upper Campus, Corinth Classical Academy, Founders Classical Academy of Flower Mound, iSchool High Lewisville, Denton Classical Academy, Trivium Academy, as well as the North Texas Collegiate Academy’s south, north and east campuses.
Below is a brief summary of the Record-Chronicle’s findings following an analysis of the data:
Smaller districts facing higher infection rates
While this shouldn’t surprise those who have kept up with previous data disclosures, the trends continue in the wrong directions.
As expected, the county’s largest high schools have the largest number of students who have tested positive for the virus. Unlike what was shown in the preceding disclosures, Lewisville ISD did not sweep the top five slots among campuses with the highest number of reported infections.
Denton ISD’s Guyer High School pushed ahead, with The Colony High moving off the list. Additionally, Flower Mound and Lewisville high schools pushed ahead of Marcus High to take the second- and third-place spots respectively.
- Hebron High — 160 infected students
- Flower Mound High — 97 infected students
- Lewisville High — 94 infected students
- Marcus High — 92 infected students
- Guyer High — 78 infected students
As has been the trend over recent weeks, some of the county’s smallest high schools have higher infection rates than their larger counterparts. This rate is not overtly included in state data dumps.
Only students who test positive for the virus and have some form of on-campus interaction are included in reports to the state. Assuming some students aren’t enrolled in face-to-face classes but do participate in on-campus activities to some degree, the Record-Chronicle used total campus enrollment to determine infection rates.
That means the actual infection rate could be slightly higher. The top five schools for the number of student infections compared with campus enrollment are as follows:
- Krum High — 6.37%
- Sanger High — 4.76%
- Griffin Middle — 4.56%
- Pilot Point High — 4.09%
- Hebron High — 3.70%
What campuses saw the largest increase week over week?
Many of the same campuses with the largest total number of student infections saw that same metric increase by the largest margin over this past week, but that wasn’t unilaterally the case.
- Lewisville High confirmed another 21 student infections.
- Guyer High confirmed another 20 student infections.
- Flower Mound confirmed another 19 student infections.
- V.R. Eaton High confirmed another 17 student infections.
- Marcus High confirmed another 15 student infections.
An entirely different list of campuses led the pack in regard to staffer infections.
- Lake Dallas Elementary and Argyle Middle each confirmed another seven staffer infections.
- Argyle West confirmed another four staffer infections.
- Bell Elementary, B.B. Owen Elementary, Flower Mound High, Marcus High, Lake Dallas High and Argyle High each confirmed another three staffer infections.
The vast majority of those campuses — 167 out of roughly 200 — didn’t report any additional staff infections over reporting period.
How does all this compare to local charter schools?
Compared with traditional public schools, the Denton County charter schools analyzed offered significantly fewer data points.
Two campuses, the North Texas Collegiate Academy’s south and north campuses, didn’t submit any data on time for the reporting period.
The chain’s east campus previously submitted a report, but not for the most recent reporting period. The same was true for Trivium Academy.
Much of the data for the remaining five districts had large amounts of data suppressed by the state. The most likely reason for this is that each campus had fewer than one reported student infection for a given period of time.
For example, only five of the nine charter campuses — or 55% — included in the Record-Chronicle analysis had enough data available to calculate an infection rate for students.
The same was true for 89.5% of traditional public school campuses.
The average student infection rate among those five charter schools was 0.34%. For comparison, the average rate among the 179 traditional campuses was 0.57%.