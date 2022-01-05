The pressure of low COVID-19 testing availability has prompted many residents to turn to whatever test provider they can find, leading to some uncertainty when straying from well-known operations. Denton County Public Health Director Matt Richardson suggested some basic precautions and said getting tested at all should remain the number one priority.
Testing shortages have popped up in two major ways, depending on the type of test being administered. At-home rapid tests have become one of the most rapidly depleted products on the market, while many professional testing sites are finding it difficult for staff to keep up with appointment volume.
The issue has sparked many to stray off the beaten path for testing, often in “pop-up” sites that have caused trouble in some areas of the country. Houston officials, for example, were urging residents to avoid suspicious testing sites less than a week ago, amid multiple investigations.
Richardson said that while he understands the concerns around pop-up sites, he believes it’s a “case-by-case situation,” and that the most important thing is getting tested.
“Our current recommendation is that the first test available is the best test,” Richardson said. “I know here, we’ve had very few complaints about vendors and criminal activity.”
So what should residents watch out for in smaller sites? Richardson said people should look for details about which specific test they’re receiving and what process the provider will use. As far as information goes, he said anything you’d give to your doctor is something that may be necessary for patient identification at a testing site.
“Some insurances do require a verification, so if they’re trying to use your Social Security number to verify your patient ID, I think that’s possible,” Richardson said. “We encourage these providers doing PCR testing or antigen testing if they’re using approved methods and they can demonstrate that to the patient. We encourage broadening access.”
Locally, some residents have expressed concerns of a smaller operation on East McKinney Street, saying they didn’t get results back quickly and the process wasn’t streamlined. That led to doubts about its legitimacy. Using the number listed on the patient information sheet, the Denton Record-Chronicle made contact with the provider, AD Precision Health based in Carrollton and Dallas.
Precision Health President Adam Deeb confirmed the company is running the site, one of a handful it runs around the DFW area. The Denton site has been up for months, he said, and he’s hoping to get at least 20 more sites up and running through testedeasy.com, which will eventually be used as official branding for the operations.
“Supply is actually about to be an issue here pretty soon,” Deeb said. “We have a few different labs we use. It depends on volume and how fast the turnaround time is.”
When it comes to demand, Richardson said it’s hard to get a sense for how testing volume is trending at the national level. As of Monday, he said DCPH was close to being completely booked at this week’s clinics.
“There’s just no way to know,” Richardson said. “I’m not informed on the supply chain for the big pharmacies.”
DCPH’s own testing site lists out its upcoming clinics, in addition to a map locating other testing providers. Not all available providers will be listed.