In spite of, or perhaps due to, the ongoing pandemic, Denton County is in the middle of a relatively calm flu season.
The average numbers of flu cases and hospitalizations reported to Denton County Public Health over the past three flu seasons were roughly 21 and seven times higher, respectively, when compared to numbers from the current season.
Numbers up until the comparable time of year were taken into account in each of the previous three flu seasons.
The 2021 flu dip mirrors the national trend reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in which every state reported minimal or low levels of flu activity in the first week of 2021.
From the 2017-18 flu season through the 2019-20 season, DCPH had an average of 892 flu cases reported to it by this time of year. Using the same metric, the average number of flu hospitalizations was 81 for the county.
For comparison, only 42 cases and 12 hospitalizations had been reported to DCPH by the most recent reporting period.
Matt Richardson, director of Denton County Public Health, said there are several factors that have likely contributed to what is shaping up to be mild flu season. For starters, people are hopefully using masks, socially distancing, washing their hands and not going into work if they feel sick.
Additionally, he said it seems that the coronavirus responsible for the pandemic is in competition with the flu strains, and that COVID-19 is winning the fight to be the dominant respiratory illness.
Jennifer Rainey, a DCPH spokesperson, said the department hadn’t heard much from people confusing their flu symptoms with COVID-19 and vice versa.
She said many health care providers are offering tests for both, but because it’s far more infectious COVID-19 is the more common outcome.
Because there are so few people testing positive for the flu strains prevalent this year, Richardson said we simply don’t know how bad of a season it might have been without the pandemic.
Brandon Allen, owner of Allen Pharmacy in Denton, said his shop was able to offload some of its flu medicine earlier in the pandemic, so there aren’t too many boxes lying around gathering dust.
“Usually in the run of a flu season, especially at this time of year... we’re usually seeing anywhere from five to 10 [people prescribed] flu medications per week,” Allen said Friday.
Instead, he couldn’t recall dispensing any this season.
He said most people aren’t prescribed flu medications unless they test positive for one of the strains. With the coronavirus being the main focus instead of one of the many strains of influenza, he speculated fewer people were opting to even get the flu test this year.
“It’s been a big drop-off,” he said.
While it’s not a perfect science, he said, he can usually gauge how bad a flu season will be before Thanksgiving rolls around. He laughed when asked if this year’s season was comparable to the typical year’s.
The pharmacy did quite a few flu shots earlier in the pandemic when the CDC and state health authorities were pushing people to get vaccinated, but even that’s tapered off by now.
“That’s the one thing we do have sitting on the shelf getting dusty, is flu shots,” Allen said.
People aren’t required to report flu infections, hospitalizations and adult deaths to government health agencies the way they are for corresponding COVID-19 outcomes.
They are required to report pediatric flu deaths.
That means whatever information DCPH has on flu season is reported voluntarily.
Local health officials Friday were able to report another 470 county residents had tested positive for the coronavirus and another 12 locals’ deaths had been linked to COVID-19.
While those numbers might not show the full picture due to testing limitations and ongoing investigations, they are likely closer to reality than flu monitoring.
The local 2017-18 flu season was the most deadly over the past few years. Even then, DCPH was aware of only 12 adult deaths and one pediatric death.
Rainey said the 2017-18 spike in deaths was reflective of the national trend that season.
The following season saw only one of each type of flu death, and DCPH only heard of one adult flu death in the 2019-20 season.
No flu deaths in the county had been reported to DCPH by mid-January.
“We can confidently refute that this is ‘just a bad flu,’” Richardson said of COVID-19 on Friday. “In fact, it is much much much worse.”
CDC estimates over the past 10 years show nationwide flu deaths sat between 12,000 and 61,000 annually. That means COVID-19 had been anywhere from six to 32 times more deadly than the flu in a typical season over the past decade.
In Denton County, using admittedly imperfect data from DCPH from the 2017-18 flu season, COVID-19 is 19 times deadlier.
Part of the reason for the large variance in flu cases and deaths each year, Richardson said, is because the CDC and the World Health Organization have to decide well ahead of flu season which strains are most likely to present the largest problems.
He said experts will likely select strains prevalent in the Southern Hemisphere sometime next month and tailor immunizations for the 2021-22 flu season around those strains.
“You make the vaccine, the season shows up and sometimes the flu viruses have not changed much at all … ,” he explained. “Now, sometimes the strains have mutated a bit and the vaccines are not a good match.”
That scenario helps lead to a worse season for those affected.