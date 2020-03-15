Editor’s note: This article is available free of charge for all readers as part of the Denton Record-Chronicle’s continued coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and response. Look for additional articles on the outbreak, available free for unlimited access, at DentonRC.com. To support critical journalism such as this, please consider a digital subscription.
Several local events are soldiering on despite fears of the coronavirus spreading, but many others are canceling.
We'll continue updating this list as organizers make decisions.
Moved
Thin Line Fest moved all photography to Denton’s Golden Triangle Mall. The exhibit will open on March 25 with no end date currently set. Additionally, Thin Line Fest has received permission from most photographers to exhibit their work in an online gallery accessible via the festival website. A People’s Choice Award has been added for this year and all online attendees will have the option of voting for their favorite photographs. The Award Ceremony will be live-streamed on March 29 when this year’s winning photographs will be announced.
The Greater Denton Arts Council has put its flagship show, Materials: Hard + Soft online. The council plans to have Youth Art Month online by the end of the week, around March 20.
Postponed
The Cumberland Presbyterian Children’s Home gala scheduled for May 2 has been rescheduled for August.
The annual Honey Run 5K/10K & 1-mile at Denton Clear Creek Heritage Center is postponed to April 11.
The Denton County Youth Fair has been postponed to April 20-25.
The Denton Community Theatre staging of A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum has been postponed to May 8-10 and May 14-17 at the Campus Theatre.
B.U.T.T.S. Fest is postponed for summer.
Canceled:
Keep Denton Beautiful has canceled the Great American Cleanup and the Denton Redbud Festival.
Dan's Silverleaf will announce cancellations the day of the show on its website.
All live music at Sweetwater Grill & Tavern is canceled through March 22.
All remaining performances of Denton Community Theatre's Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead by Tom Stoppard at the DCT Black Box Theater. To request a refund, send an email to thedctteam@campustheatre.com.
All music performances at LSA Burger Co. for the remainder of the month.
First Refuge has canceled their sixth annual gala that was set to take place Thursday, March 19. Organizers intend to reschedule the event.
For the week of March 16, Denton Bible Church, the church will not have: student ministry meetings, Awana youth meetings, kids praise, student choir and middle school choir, college ministry, American Heritage Girls and Trail Life or mid-week childcare for all classes and small groups.
All events and shows scheduled at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios for the rest of the month are canceled.
First Baptist Church of Denton canceled programs throughout the week. This includes Life Groups, Wednesday night activities and all other gatherings at the church. To watch the live stream worships, visit www.firstdenton.org.
The University of North Texas College of Music has canceled all private lessons, all performances in the University Union Syndicate, Texas Academy of Mathematics and Sciences Orchestra, String Project, New Horizons Senior Band, Start Up the Band, and Early Childhood Music Program through March 22. The college is also cancelling all labs, ensembles, and chamber music through March 22. Choral music ensembles, ethnomusicology, jazz studies, opera, chamber music strings, percussion and wind studies are canceled through March 22. Guest recitals are canceled through March 22.
Killer's Tacos has canceled all music performances for the foreseeable future.
The March 22 Greater Dallas Youth Orchestra rehearsal.
Thin Line Fest music programming
Conference USA and NCAA basketball tournaments
UIL state basketball tournament
The Patterson-Appleton Arts Center has canceled all public events through March 31, including the Thin Line Fest photography exhibit.
March 22 worship services at all United Methodist Churches in the North Texas Conference are potentially canceled, which includes all Denton County congregations. The conference's bishop requested that churches suspend worship for two weeks.
Texas Woman's University homecoming and reunion weekend.
All City-sponsored events and programs are cancelled. Economic Development Strategic Plan Roundtables and the Community Workshop scheduled for March 18-19. For more information, visit www.cityofdenton.com/coronavirus.
All Denton Public Library programs are canceled through March 22. All libraries are open for their regular hours.
Denton Parks & Recreation programs are canceled through March 22.
Denton Sustainability Program special events are canceled through March 22.
The WGI Major Southwest Color Guard Championship for indoor percussion, winds and color guard
Closed
WinStar World Casino has closed the casino, all retail and casino restaurants. Other portions of the casino will remain open.
Countryside Montessori in Denton is closed.
Denton Parks & Recreation facilities will close through March 22 — including gymnasiums, fitness areas, meeting rooms and the Denton Civic Center walking track.
Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios will close for the rest of March.
LSA Burger Co. has closed its upstairs dining area, and canceled all planned music events for the rest of the month.
Still happening:
First Baptist Church of Denton will have its 5-Day and 2-Day education programs as usual. Church leaders ask that any families experiencing illness keep their children at home. For more information, contact Director Anna Allgood at annaa@firstdenton.org.
UNT College of Music will have scheduled recitals by students who are required to perform them to earn their degrees. No more than a total of 30 individuals are permitted in the performance space and social distance will be applied in the audience and on stage. Fully online classes and blended courses (classroom and online) may meet only in a fully online format.
Denton Community Theatre productions of Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead this weekend at the DCT Black Box Theatre inside Golden Triangle Mall, and A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum March 27 - April 5 at the Campus Theatre. The company is increasing routine disinfection and will have hand sanitizer available for patrons. The theater will only release 150 seats per performance of Forum so that patrons can sit spread out.
Exhibits in the Meadows and Gough galleries at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center.
Worship services at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and St. Mark Catholic Church. Immaculate Conception Catholic Church will place communion wafers into parishioners' hands, and has removed hymnals and literature from pews and will remove holy water fonts to reduce risk of infection. The church will clean doors between mass services and will increase cleaning of common surfaces and bathrooms.
Unconfirmed:
Opening of the Denton Community Market
Denton Cinco de Mayo Festival