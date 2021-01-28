Denton's two universities received a combined $18.6 million in CARES Act funding from the federal government after funds were approved in March 2020.
Two-thirds of a year after they had that money in hand, both entities have spent and/or allocated most of that money.
Colleges and universities across the country received money based largely on the number of full-time students they had. That favored larger four-year universities.
The stimulus package signed into law late this past year gave more weight to total enrollment. That would help colleges and universities that have large numbers of part-time students, according to the Washington Post.
Texas Woman's University, which got roughly $4.3 million this past spring semester, had sent all but approximately $586,000 to students by Thursday in the form of emergency financial aid grants.
Amy Evans, director of communications for the university, said the university initially had students apply for grants up to $1,250. That process was changed over the summer, and now university officials use the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, to help determine eligibility.
She said Thursday the university anticipates having all the remaining CARES Act dollars spent by the end of the spring 2021 semester.
Evans said students still submit a statement of need for the funds, but they don't have to go through a separate application process.
TWU estimated 8,790 students were eligible for grants, but only 3,147 received money, according to the university's website.
Reached by phone Thursday, Evans didn't have the exact number of students who applied for funding, but she said it wasn't far off from the total number accepted.
Asked about the more than 5,000 students who were estimated to be eligible but didn't apply, Evans said, "I think it's because [they] felt they were not in as bad a spot as other people."
She said most of the students who received money were looking to pay for necessities, of which food and housing were the most pressing.
"We actually had a student who indicated she had lost her home and childcare assistance due to COVID," Evans said.
The student, who had two children under the age of 4, also reported she was having to sell furniture to cover her costs.
For its part, the University of North Texas received closer to $14.3 million in CARES Act funding it allocated to emergency grants for students. As of this week, UNT had split that money into 17,710 awards for students.
Additionally, the university allocated $12.3 million of its own money to fight the effects of the pandemic on other fronts. That included nearly $6 million for housing refunds this past spring, $3.2 million in summer fee relief and millions of dollars for various other safety measures.
President Neal Smatresk, as of Thursday, estimated UNT had between $300,000 and $400,000 that wasn't committed to a particular area, but university officials have until April to finalize those decisions.
"We've taken relatively huge losses, not all of which we've reimbursed ourselves for, by the way," Smatresk said.
He and Evans both related seeing students truly suffering over the past several months.
Smatresk said economic hits to the service industry especially hit student workers. Parents, many of whom students might have relied upon as a financial safety net, were hit hard, as well.
"You had middle-class families who had never had to ask for assistance before" reaching out for help, Evans said.
People who were living comfortably paycheck to paycheck had to navigate a world of assistance they'd never known.
"The CARES money was timely, and it was kind of a lifesaver," Smatresk said.