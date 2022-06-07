While data shows Denton County is in the midst of another coronavirus case upswing, area hospitals aren’t being heavily impacted, leading health officials to surmise the region is still a ways off from entering dangerous territory.
For months, health agencies across the country have taken a new approach to COVID-19, with a “new normal” setting in. As cases dropped and hospitals cleared out, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidance and dropped mask recommendations on a county-by-county basis.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Denton County remained in the CDC’s lowest risk designation. Cases, though, are increasing once again. Beginning in early March, the county reported fewer than 200 cases each week for five consecutive weeks. That number has steadily climbed ever since, and for May 22-28 — the most recent week available in Denton County Public Health’s symptom onset data — over 900 people tested positive.
Previous coronavirus surges have resulted in packed hospitals, but so far this time around, that trend has been bucked. The hospital occupancy stats have seen slight upticks since May, but still fall drastically lower than they have during previous surges.
For example, local hospitals reported a collective 14 beds were taken up by COVID-19 patients on Tuesday. That’s up from the start of May, when the highest days came in at seven or eight patients, but isn't much of an increase from mid-May, when multiple days came in at 12 or 13. Jeff Reecer, president of Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton, said this wave has been much easier to get a read on.
“We’ve seen a few more popping up in our [emergency rooms], but it hasn’t really turned into more admissions," Reecer said Tuesday. "From a patient perspective, it's much more predictable than it was previously."
Reecer said the hospital has also felt relief when it comes to staffing levels, because fewer employees have been out sick. In general, he said this wave hasn't been nearly as much of a drain on resources.
Looking at the surge through a larger lens, county Public Health Director Matt Richardson said there could be two main reasons cases are increasing after months of dormancy. Firstly, he said COVID-19 has continued on its track of becoming easier to catch but causing less severe illness. He added the summer months could be a factor as people get more active.
However, Richardson said this wave is much different than prior spikes, because of the omicron variant’s hallmark low hospitalization rates. On multiple occasions, he has referred to the change as a “new phase” of the pandemic.
“Hospitalization rates are way down, and mortality rates are way down,” Richardson said Tuesday. “Both of those are incredibly encouraging. It’s very different than all of the previous surges. Every previous surge had an associated hospitalization and death increase; this one does not.”
Richardson said the bar is now higher for kicking in preventive measures such as mask recommendations, simply because it takes more cases to get a large number of people seriously ill. Despite the positive signs in the face of the surge, he emphasized that the county — and country as a whole — isn't out of the woods yet. More cases, he said, carry more risk of mutation and new variants.
“When we have a surge of cases, that really increases the likelihood of yet another new variant,” Richardson said. “That’s the only downside to this perceived weakening [of the virus]. As cases rise, so does the potential for a variant to become more severe instead of less.”