At least 30 Denton ISD employees have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 at some point since June.
They were confirmed through the district’s contact tracing program instituted in mid-June.
Additionally, the program determined 200 employees were infected or in close contact with somebody who might have been infected.
“We’ve had some folks that’ve had symptoms, and we’ve worked through that,” Superintendent Jamie Wilson said Tuesday. “It doesn’t necessarily mean they’ve tested positive for COVID.”
Of the 200 people marked as potential cases, 65% had tested negative for the virus by Tuesday night.
At that time, 63 employees were still working through the district’s contact tracing protocols.
Wilson said that for a lot of the employees who were infected or exposed to the virus, it happened before they returned to campus, so it isn’t safe to assume viral spread within the Denton ISD community. He estimated it would be a week or two before newly infected employees might be identified.
Also wrapped into the presentation were the numbers of employees who won’t be returning to the district for the 2020-21 school year because of the pandemic. Eight people requested a temporary leave of absence.
Beyond that, 35 district employees resigned due to the ongoing pandemic.
Denton ISD’s contact tracing program presented in part Tuesday is a precursor to a more comprehensive, public-facing program implemented by Denton County Public Health.
Matt Richardson, DCPH director, told Denton school board members the program is meant to provide transparency, as well as a window into what’s happening on campuses.
“We know that’s important to parents, we know that’s important to administrators as they make strategic decisions, we know it’s important to you as the board,” he said.
County health officials put together a voluntary virus reporting tool that school nurses and attendance clerks can turn in remotely each day. Whoever enters the data will tell DCPH how many in-person students are absent from class on a given day, but they are not meant to double-count students who remain absent.
That information, divided by the total in-person enrollment, will let health officials know basic absenteeism at all participating campuses.
A similar survey will be available for district employees.
“Some of the best real-time data is going to be absenteeism rates — we already know that from influenza,” Richardson said. “That, sadly, our children are the canaries in the coal mine.”
Recent research into the virus that causes COVID-19 seems to indicate transmission by children is just as likely, if not more likely, as transmission by adults.
“If children don’t transmit COVID-19 efficiently, this is going to be one of the first viral diseases that they don’t in history,” Richardson said.