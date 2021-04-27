Fully vaccinated Denton County residents have been deemed safe to participate in smaller outdoor events without a mask, according to Tuesday’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announcement that received the backing of county Public Health Director Matt Richardson.
The new CDC guidelines lay out that fully vaccinated individuals — those who have received both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine — are safe to participate in smaller outdoor gatherings without wearing a mask.
Specifically, the CDC deems those gatherings safe for participation without masks, including dining at outdoor restaurants, even with vaccinated friends from multiple households. However, the organization still recommends vaccinated people wear a mask at a “crowded, outdoor event, like a live performance, parade, or sports event.”
A graphic outlining the new recommendations can be found at the CDC coronavirus webpage.
Richardson said Tuesday afternoon the changing guidelines reflect scientific advances, though they may be frustrating for some people.
“The science continues to evolve, and I know that’s both comforting and frustrating,” he said. “It’s comforting because as we know more, we can become more precise. It’s frustrating because the guidelines do change, and some people see that as something other than it is.”
Richardson said science backs the CDC’s new recommendations, though he noted its suggestions for the unvaccinated as well. When attending a “small, outdoor gathering with fully vaccinated family and friends,” unvaccinated people do not need to wear a mask. However, at a similar gathering where additional unvaccinated people are present, anyone unvaccinated should wear a mask.
“If you know the vaccination status of others, that helps you make better decisions,” Richardson said. “This is a testament to the value of vaccine. It’s allowing more freedom because you have more protection.”
County Judge Andy Eads, reached Tuesday evening, said he believes the new federal guidelines lag behind what the general public already knows.
“I think the CDC’s guidelines today are overdue, first of all,” Eads said. “Anyone who’s been following COVID and how it is transmitted could obviously tell that outside exposure is a minimal risk. … This is why so many people are getting vaccinated, because they realize the benefits of vaccinations and how it builds herd immunity.”
At Tuesday morning’s county Commissioners Court Meeting, Richardson gave his weekly COVID-19 update, providing another positive review of local virus progression. In the afternoon, he made it clear the battle is far from over, and that some people’s hesitancy to get vaccinated could be a barrier to herd immunity.
“In Michigan, Illinois and Minnesota, there are these states who have challenges with cases and it’s clear there are pockets of vulnerability,” Richardson said. “If the vaccine rollout stalls in Texas or Denton County, that’s going to leave a segment of the population vulnerable.”
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 360,782 Denton County residents have received at least one dose, with 260,559 residents fully vaccinated. The department estimates those numbers work out to 37.37% of the county’s over-16 population being fully vaccinated.
Should everyone who has received their first dose become fully vaccinated, that number would increase to just over 50%.
Still, the number of people waiting for a shot on Denton County’s vaccine waitlist was under 500 as of Tuesday morning. County officials are trying to reach other residents through a new homebound vaccination program and upcoming clinics in other communities as it winds down its massive clinics at Texas Motor Speedway.
But vaccine hesitancy remains a concern, Richardson said, stating the “utopian view” for the county would be getting every adult vaccinated.
“We try to educate the objections with science, but some people choose not to engage in that learning environment,” Richardson said. “Sometimes opinion is held onto past a reasonable scientific explanation and, as a discipline, Public Health has struggled changing those opinions.”