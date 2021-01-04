Following weeks in which Denton County commissioners either didn’t meet or held condensed meetings, Denton County Public Health Director Matt Richardson is scheduled Tuesday to give his first COVID-19 presentation since Dec. 8.
The coronavirus has continued to spread since Richardson’s last appearance, with the county reporting nearly 13,000 active cases as of Saturday afternoon. However, much of his discussion likely will focus on the pressing issue of vaccinations, which started rolling out to the Phase 1B group last week.
A specific point of concern for commissioners at Friday’s brief meeting was the registration system for DCPH’s upcoming vaccine clinic, which was held Monday morning. The department had 450 doses of Moderna’s vaccine available and had residents call to register via phone on Wednesday.
Registration filled up within hours, with DCPH receiving hundreds of comments from potential recipients, with many saying they were frustrated with the phone-based system and called dozens of times, some without getting through. On Friday, County Judge Andy Eads called the setup a “system failure,” and commissioners approved the purchase of a new registration system.
The system will cost $271,000 for its first year and $186,000 each subsequent year. Developed by a partnership of Microsoft and Mazik Global, the new system will allow DCPH to place residents on a vaccine waitlist and notify residents by text or email when shots are available, curbing some of the confusion brought about by the phone system, which left many people unable to contact anyone at the department for more information.
Eads said Friday that county officials would work over the weekend to get the system operational as soon as possible, and an update on that progress will likely be provided at Tuesday morning’s meeting.
Richardson is also likely to address the ongoing issue of hospital ICU occupancy, which has remained above 90%, coming in at 90.5% Monday afternoon as DCPH reported 95 beds occupied and 10 available.