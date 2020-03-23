Local Walmart, Target and WinCo Foods stores have added special hours for the elderly and vulnerable populations to shop during the coronavirus pandemic.
Area stores have also had to update operating hours to make more time for stocking and sanitation. Here are the hours at different Denton grocery stores.
- Walmart has updated its general operating hours to 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. moving forward. All Denton locations have also added a senior shopping hour from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. on Tuesdays exclusively for customers who are 60 and older at both Supercenter locations and the Neighborhood Market store.
- Target has also added an hour of shopping for the elderly, pregnant women and people with chronic health problems starting this Wednesday. The store will be open exclusively to those customers every Wednesday from 8-9 a.m. For now, the store is open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
- WinCo Foods has updated its hours to 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. On Tuesday and Thursday mornings, elderly and vulnerable populations can shop from 6 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. before the store opens to the general public.
- Kroger at 500 W. University Drive is currently open from 6 a.m. to midnight daily. The other two Kroger locations in Denton are currently open from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. daily.
- La Michoacana Meat Market is open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
- Cain's Meat & Produce is still operating from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. However, the business is limiting quantities of select meats.
- Both Aldi stores in Denton are open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Natural Grocers has limited hours from 8:30 a.m. to 7:35 p.m. daily.
- Sam's Club is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
- Albertsons has also slightly adjusted its hours and is open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Drug Emporium is still opening at 9 a.m. Monday through Saturday but closing at 8 p.m. Sunday hours are still 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sprouts is open daily 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Both Denton La Azteca locations are operating with normal store hours.