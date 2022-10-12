The new COVID-19 booster shot aimed at the virus's most recent strains has been approved for children as young as 5, meaning Denton County kids will soon have access through pharmacies and other health providers.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention followed up the Food and Drug Administration by signing off on the bivalent booster's approval Wednesday. The booster is specifically aimed at recent strains of the coronavirus, and started rolling out to adults about a month ago.
Now, the booster will be available to children as well. The CDC's latest approval gives the Pfizer-BioNTech shot clearance for ages 5-11 and the Moderna shot clearance for ages 6-17.
Kids actually receive a lesser dosage than adults do, so health providers have to order different stock. Denton County Public Health spokesperson Alex Reed said the department has already ordered Pfizer doses.
"DCPH did order Pfizer bivalent booster doses for children aged 5–11," Reed said in an email. "We are awaiting the shipment and arrival of the vaccine stock. Once the doses arrive, our team will release information regarding upcoming clinics where the 5–11 bivalent booster will be offered by DCPH."
Other providers in the county, such as pharmacies, are typically the first to get the doses in-hand. Reed recommended checking vaccines.gov/search for the most up-to-date access. Residents can search specifically for the newly authorized age group.