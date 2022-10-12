Sequencer

A nanopore sequencer, used to sequence coronavirus samples, is seen at the Nebraska Public Health Laboratory.

 Madeline Cass/The New York Times

The new COVID-19 booster shot aimed at the virus's most recent strains has been approved for children as young as 5, meaning Denton County kids will soon have access through pharmacies and other health providers.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention followed up the Food and Drug Administration by signing off on the bivalent booster's approval Wednesday. The booster is specifically aimed at recent strains of the coronavirus, and started rolling out to adults about a month ago

