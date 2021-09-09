Students and employees at the University of North Texas will have an extra 10 days to get tested for the coronavirus if they haven’t opted out.
That announcement came via email and social media Wednesday afternoon.
For the most part, those on campus who don’t show proof they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 must get tested during regular intervals. The first such testing window was set to expire Friday, but it was extended until Sept. 20.
Nearly identical sternly worded emails signed by UNT President Neal Smatresk were sent to employees and students who hadn’t complied by Wednesday afternoon.
“I am extending the Mandatory Testing Program due date to allow more time for tests and proof of vaccination records to be uploaded,” the letter read.
It continued to say no additional grace period would be provided.
“A high percentage of your fellow faculty, staff and students have uploaded the required information,” the letter sent to employees said. “Please join them in complying with this mandatory program.”
The letter marked the “final warning” to faculty and staffers who hadn’t yet complied. The next deadline for a subsequent round of mandatory testing for unvaccinated community members wasn’t outlined in the announcement.
Employees who don’t comply will be verbally reprimanded. Repeat offenders will have a formal write-up included in their personnel file and might not be considered for merit-based pay increases for the year.
Students who don’t comply will be referred to the student conduct process, which could result in a student being considered not in good standing. That means a student might not be eligible to participate in certain activities, redeem some privileges and could even be considered for either suspension or expulsion.
Texas Woman’s University, which has a nearly identical testing requirement, begins its mandatory testing window Monday.
Matt Flores, a TWU spokesperson, said cases of noncompliance will be handled on a case-by-case basis.
“You’re subjected to the student disciplinary service if you’re a student, and if you’re an employee it goes on your record,” Flores said.
Students could face a wide range of punishments for noncompliance, but Flores said a committee will review each case individually before issuing a ruling.
MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.