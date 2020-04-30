Texas Woman's University and the University of North Texas plan to open up campus for at least some in-person classes at the top of the 2020-21 school year.
The announcements came while other universities across the country were looking into their crystal balls to predict where COVID-19 will take us months from now.
TWU will have more plastic barriers, hand sanitizer stations and disinfectant wipes around campus. It will also encourage people to wear masks and wash their hands often.
"Like much of the state has done for business, we have developed a phased plan for staff and faculty to return to their campus," Chancellor Carine Feyten wrote in a Wednesday announcement. "Our plan lags behind the state by a couple of weeks, giving us time to carefully watch how reopening impacts healthcare systems."
She wrote that online, face-to-face and hybrid classes will be available.
A quarter of campus staff are expected to return to work on June 1, with nearly all employees back in business in early July.
UNT President Neal Smatresk announced limited in-person classes would resume toward the end of this summer, and campus would open up for classes and students in the coming fall semester.
"We are assessing options and precautions for eventually returning to campus for all in-person activities and programs, ranging from lab-based research to general instruction and the undergraduate residential experience," Smatresk wrote in a Thursday announcement.
The Denton-based schools are not alone, as other major public universities also announced they'd open for fall.
On Thursday, Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp told all 11 university presidents in the system that they will reopen their campuses next school year and be ready to play sports, a university system official confirmed to The Texas Tribune.
Texas Tech University has also announced that it plans to resume on-campus classes in the fall, and university President Lawrence Schovanec told the Tribune that Tech is planning to play sports, too, though it's unlikely either school will be able to bring back sports like football on its own.
Meanwhile, University of Texas System Chancellor James B. Milliken told the Tribune during a live event Thursday that "it's pretty clear we will be open in the fall."
Baylor University, which is private, has already announced that it will resume on-campus classes in the fall.