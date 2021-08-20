Denton locals should expect a surge in less seasoned drivers this next week — that is, if they haven't noticed them already.
Both local universities held move-in days over the past week, and classes for the fall semester kick off Monday for each of them, as well as for North Central Texas College.
Texas Woman's University and the University of North Texas expect modest enrollment growth this school year of roughly 1.7% and 1%, respectively.
Neither university is requiring those on campus to wear masks, but each will have mandatory testing for those on campus who choose not to opt out by proving they're fully vaccinated.
That messaging became muddled after an email signed by UNT President Neal Smatresk was sent from the university's official notice email account on Aug. 13 prompted confusion about whether he was mandating mask-wearing.
UNT is partially funded by the state of Texas, and no higher education schools were included in the city of Denton's Aug. 12 mask mandate.
The message, in part, read as follows: "With COVID-19 cases on the rise again, especially among those who remain unvaccinated, I request that all students, faculty, and staff comply with a new mandate from the City of Denton to wear a face covering indoors per [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidance for our region."
A message from the university's human resources team sent to supervisors on Aug. 16 clarified that Smatresk was recommending people wear masks but not requiring that be done.
"It has come to our attention that some supervisors regard the request as a mandate, and they are telling students and staff that masks must be worn," part of the email read. "In addition, at least one group is developing signage to this effect."
The email further explained Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order banning local mask mandates applied to the university.
