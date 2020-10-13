University of North Texas students scheduled to graduate this fall will have the option to participate in an in-person commencement at Apogee Stadium on Nov. 22.
The Tuesday announcement came in a letter to students signed by university President Neal Smatresk.
"While we cannot offer traditional ceremonies this fall, hosting socially distanced commencement ceremonies with limited attendance is one way we can honor your achievements while keeping the safety of our UNT community the highest priority," Smatresk wrote.
Two ceremonies will begin at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., and students must register ahead of time to participate. Graduates will have two guest tickets each, and seating will be enforced to preserve social distancing.
A livestream will be available for those unable to attend.
Regalia and face coverings will be required.
Further information will be sent directly to students, according to the letter.
College deans will host virtual recognition ceremonies for graduates on Dec. 11 and 12.
No information about spring commencement ceremonies was available Tuesday.