Another University of North Texas student has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming at least the fourth person connected to the university to do so.
Leigh Anne Gullett, a university spokesperson, said the student had been living on campus but was no longer by Thursday afternoon.
She did not respond to additional questions about the number of people potentially exposed to the patient, or the timeline on which the student tested positive and moved off campus.
Gullett said the student tested positive for the virus at an off-campus clinic, and university workers are attempting to notify anybody who might have come into contact with the student.
“We do not have additional details to share at this time as we are still in the process of gathering information,” Gullett said via email.
Fewer students have been on campus in the past weeks, but several hundred remain living in the university’s residence halls. Officials consolidated students into fewer dorms in some cases.