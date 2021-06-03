A study showed wearing cloth masks while exercising may lead to more work, heavier breathing and faster fatigue than exercising without them.
Thirty-two young and healthy exercisers (55% male and average age of 23) participated in the randomized controlled trial conducted by the University of North Texas and Baylor & White Sports Therapy & Research at The Star in Frisco.
Those who wore cloth masks during exercise experienced a reduction in performance as intensity levels increased as opposed to when not wearing one.
The participants completed two cardiopulmonary exercise tests on graded treadmills, which increased in speed and incline every three minutes, approximately eight days apart.
One test was conducted wearing a two-layer polyester/elastane cloth mask and one was conducted without a mask. The data record determined:
- Cloth face masks reduced time to exhaustion by 15% and oxygen consumption by 29%.
- Participants wearing masks reported feeling increasingly short of breath and claustrophobic at higher exercise intensities than those with no mask.
- Coaches, trainers and recreational fitness participants should consider modifying the frequency, intensity, time and type of exercise when wearing a cloth face mask.
- Exercise goals should be modified to reflect the reduced performance capability and account for the psychological impact of wearing a cloth face mask while exercising.