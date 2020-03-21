University of North Texas students who move out of their dorms starting Monday will receive a refund on housing based on their move-out day, according to a news release.
UNT students were encouraged to move out of their residence halls to limit social gatherings as a precaution for COVID-19, but were initially told they wouldn't receive housing refunds.
Residence halls and dining at UNT will stay open for students who choose to stay at their dorms for the rest of the semester, but those wishing to move out can receive a prorated housing refund.
Remaining dining credits will be applied to the student’s chosen meal plan for the 2020-2021 academic year.
Residents should go to UNT’s Housing website and fill out a form outlining their intents: staying on campus, moving out or inform Housing that they’ve already moved out.
Classes will continue online for the remainder of the semester.
For students wishing to know more about their housing or dining account, call 940-565-2610. For parents seeking more information, call 844-366-5892.