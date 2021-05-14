University of North Texas President Neal Smatresk on Friday announced that masks no longer would be required on the Denton campus when outside.
The announcement was posted online Friday amid low campus infection numbers and countywide infection rates of just over 100 new confirmed cases per day.
As of Friday, a UNT website tracker showed only three students and one staffer who were actively infected with the virus.
Smatresk's announcement also included news that various other pandemic restrictions would be lifted as of June 1:
- Mask won't be required indoors.
- Classroom spaces converted for the pandemic will be reverted.
- Visitors can return to campus, though third-party rentals of UNT spaces still will be prohibited.
- Water fountains will be turned back on.
- Work items, such as pens, can be shared again.
- Elevator occupancy limits will be lifted.
University travel restrictions remain in place, and business travel for employees still must be approved by the employee's division vice president.
UNT's confirmed positive coronavirus cases peaked in early November 2020 at 158 cases — a number that was approached in another infection surge in mid-January 2021.
Active infections have remained in the single digits since late March, according to a UNT website.
Matt Flores, a spokesperson for Texas Woman's University, said Friday afternoon that TWU is "reviewing the latest guidance, but for now our existing policies remain in place."
Elizabeth Abu, a North Central Texas College spokesperson, said there is currently no change to NCTC's mask policy, but regents are scheduled to discuss changes during Monday's meeting.