Editor’s note: This article is available free of charge for all readers as part of the Denton Record-Chronicle’s continued coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and response. Look for additional articles on the outbreak, available free for unlimited access, at DentonRC.com. To support critical journalism such as this, please consider a digital subscription.
The University of North Texas announced Tuesday that all remaining university events on campus were canceled.
Officials hadn't decided by Tuesday morning if commencement ceremonies would be affected, said university spokeswoman Leigh Anne Gullett.
Effective immediately, the announcement comes less than a week after university officials first announced the cancellation of some classes following spring break.
The next scheduled event in the Fine Arts Series would have brought Reggie Watts to campus on April 14. A social media page for the university's fine arts department told followers Tuesday they had been working to get refunds for those who had purchased tickets.
Officials are expected to send information to students Thursday about the format of their classes going forward.