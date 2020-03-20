Editor’s note: This article is available free of charge for all readers as part of the Denton Record-Chronicle’s continued coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and response. Look for additional articles on the outbreak, available free for unlimited access, at DentonRC.com. To support critical journalism such as this, please consider a digital subscription.
University of North Texas President Neal Smatresk announced Friday morning that May commencements ceremonies were canceled.
Students wanting to walk across the stage were promised a chance to do so at a yet undecided future date, according to the announcement.
Eligible students will still graduate. Only the ceremony marking the occasion has been canceled.
"We are living through an unprecedented global event the likes of which we have rarely seen in the 130-year history of our university," Smatresk wrote.
Ceremonies were originally scheduled from May 7-10.
Texas Woman's University called off its in-person May commencement ceremonies earlier this week. The possibility of a virtual commencement has been floated.