University of North Texas undergraduate students now have the option to have their classes ranked in a pass/no pass system.
The change, which came after frequent requests and online petitions, is meant to lessen the blow to students' GPAs after classes moved online. It does not apply to graduate students.
UNT's Office of the Registrar announced the change Thursday. In part, the announcement read: "We understand the challenges that many of our students are facing as they continue to successfully complete courses in pursuit of their degrees amid the COVID-19 pandemic."
After grades are posted, students with an A, B or C in a class will be able to have the grade changed to simply "pass." They will have earned credit for the course, but the grade will not factor into their GPA.
Unless the student wants otherwise, courses in which they had earned a D or F will automatically be considered a "no pass."
The university removed the previous 18-credit cap of pass/fail credits a student can have per semester. Grades are meant to be posted by May 11, and students will have until May 14 to determine what courses should be ranked with a letter grade.