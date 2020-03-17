The United Way of Denton County established a new fund to accept donations and support those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The fund is designed to provide financial support to Denton County individuals and families who have suffered income or job loss from cancellations, delays, layoffs and closures.
Donations will be distributed through grants to Denton County nonprofits and as well as direct client assistance.
United Way of Denton County also is compiling a list of available resources, such as school meal plans, nonprofit wish lists, and more.
More information is available at unitedwaydenton.org/covid-19resources.