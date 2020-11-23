United Way of Denton County announced Monday it would postpone its United Tribute Gala until May 8 due to the state of the pandemic. The gala was originally scheduled for Jan. 16.
The event will still be held at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center.
The nonprofit's board approved the move earlier this month after consulting with Denton County Judge Andy Eads and Denton County Public Health Director Matt Richardson.
Past galas have drawn more than 1,100 people to celebrate "individuals who contribute to positive change in the Denton County community," according to a press release sent by the nonprofit.
This year's event will focus in part on local work done to combat the ongoing pandemic.