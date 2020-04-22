The United Way of Denton County has created a referral partnership with the city of Denton to help people who have been financially impacted by COVID-19 get access to the help they need.
The expanded program will be funded by a $50,000 contribution from the city to help fund the administration of the program, which will help connect people to federal, state and local resources.
To date, United Way has distributed $118,425 to 138 households to help with rent assistance, food and other community needs.
To access the resources, call 940-566-2688, email info@unitedwaydenton.org or visit www.unitedwaydenton.org/info.