United Way of Denton County recently announced just over $150,000 in grants for 15 organizations across the county.
The money is meant to help locals facing the ongoing pandemic caused by the coronavirus strain discovered toward the end of 2019.
According to a press release sent by the nonprofit, money will help fight the increased demand for "food, diapers, and other essential supplies."
Nonprofits submitted applications for funding through North Texas Cares.
As of Friday afternoon, United Way of Denton County had dispersed nearly $337,000 to locals who had been "financially devastated" by the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
Since its inception, the nonprofit's COVID-19 Relief Fund had received nearly $500,000 in donations from various local cities, businesses and organizations.