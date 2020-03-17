Texas Woman's University moved all possible classes online for the remainder of the semester and asked all students to move off campus if possible.
With the Tuesday announcement, TWU joined a growing list of universities to make a similar decision amid the spread of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus declared a global pandemic.
Matt Flores, a university spokesman, said clinicals, practicums and other courses unable to make the digital shift will continue to be taught in-person with increased precautions.
Residence halls and dining facilities will remain open for students unable to move off campus. Checkout for those living on campus begins Wednesday.
In an email sent Tuesday from Monica Mendez-Grant, vice president for student life, students were given a detailed list of increased precautions for moving out and living on campus going forward. Much of the guidance revolved around the practice of social distancing. For example, students moving out are asked to have no more than three friends or family members assist them.
"We know that preparing to move on short notice is not easy, and we appreciate your flexibility, patience and understanding as we continue to work through this difficult time," Mendez-Grant wrote.
Following guidance from the U.S. Department of Education, TWU will be able to continue paying students in the Federal Work Study program, even if they'll be unable to work.
"I expect more information will be forthcoming from your supervisor," Mendez-Grant wrote.